For the second game of this 2022 Playoffs first round, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will face each other this Monday, April 18 at the Wells Fargo Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The first game was very different from what was anticipated before the start of it. Although the 76ers were favorites to win, the difference was expected to be much smaller, especially considering that during the regular season of the four games they played, the Raptors won 3 of them.

However, in this first game of the first round of the Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers won 131-111, imposing authority at home. For this second game, which will also take place at the Wells Fargo Center so that the series will later move to Toronto, the Raptors will have to improve a lot compared to what was done in the 1st game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Although the first game of the series was very much in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors have shown that they have a lot of potential and it will not be easy to eliminate them. In addition, the 3 wins in 4 games during the regular season give hope to the Toronto franchise, which will try to take the series 1-1 home. For their part, the 76ers want to become strong playing at home and try to go 2-0 up to Canada.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors to be played this Monday, April 18, at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take the victory with 1.36 odds, while 3.20 odds will be for the Toronto Raptors victory.

