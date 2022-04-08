Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant and respected players in the NBA right now. However, that has little to do with his eating habits, according to his teammates.

Joel Embiid's NBA journey has been one for the ages. From being a volleyball player in Cameroon to signing a massive contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he didn't take the traditional route to stardom.

It's fair to say that people from different parts of the world have different eating habits, tastes, and whatnot. And asking for a grown man to change the way he likes his food won't work 10 times out of 10.

That's why Joel Embiid continues to have some bizarre eating habits, at least for those from this side of the world. In a recent interview, some of his teammates gave us an in-depth look at his habits.

NBA News: Sixers Players Rip Joel Embiid's Eating Habits

(Transcript via The Athletic)

Tobias Harris: "He likes his steak burnt, which is like super disrespectful. We were at a very well-known steakhouse. He asks for the steak to be burnt, burnt. And the chef came out and was like he’s not burning the steak, that’s like against his chef code…(Joel) was disappointed and he was like, ‘I don’t want to eat here anymore.’”

Niko Roberts (Kansas Jayhawks): "We had a lady who would greet us by the bus every time we went on a road trip, and she’d always give brownies to the seniors or whoever played best. And then the seniors would distribute if they felt like sharing. And JoJo was known for stealing brownies. He’d just be in the back of the bus, stuffing his face, trying to hide as much as he can."

Justin Anderson: "Everything had to be extra, extra, extra, extra, extra, extra well done. My man used to love his wings well done. When we’d get on the team plane, he’d try to have the flight attendants put them in this airplane oven, which doesn’t cook, it just warms it up. We’d be on like a five-hour flight and his wings would be in the oven the whole time."

Tyrese Maxey: "Earlier in the year, my chef made some chicken wings for me to get on the plane with,” said Maxey. “I sit right in front of him and Jo’s like, ‘Tyrese, you selfish.” And I’m like, ‘How am I selfish?’ He’s like, ‘You didn’t bring no wings for me.’ So now every time I get on the plane, I always give him extra wings, something like, I don’t know, 25 or 30. And he always asks for them to be burnt.”

Well, no one's perfect, and one has the right to east the way one wants. He's improved his diet and that has reflected in his durability, so who are we to judge?

But, no, seriously... A burnt steak, JoJo? Really?