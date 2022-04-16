Plenty of fans and analysts are certain the Brooklyn Nets can upset the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Here, we give you 3 reasons why that just won't happen.

The Boston Celtics didn't want to meet the Toronto Raptors in the first round because Jaylen Brown and Al Horford can't play in Canada. Now, they'll have to deal with an even tougher rival in the Brooklyn Nets.

While some argue that the Celtics should've tanked to face the Raptors regardless of Brown's vaccination status, others are fully confident in their ability to take down Kevin Durant and company.

And, while shouldn't they? They finished the season strong after a shaky start to the year and are now one of the biggest dark horse out of the Eastern Conference. Here, we'll let you know just why they'll beat Brooklyn.

NBA Playoffs 2022: 3 Reasons sWhy Celtics Will Beat Nets In The First Round

3. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum told Joel Embiid he'd better win MVP this season because next year was his. And judging by the way he's played since the All-Star Break, it would be hard to argue that statement. He's balling and making a huge impact on both ends of the floor.

Tatum is averaging a whopping 26.9 points to go along with 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 triples per game on 45/35/85 splits. He's gotten better offensively and defensively as the year has passed and he's due for a breakout in the playoffs at last.

2. Defense

The Boston Celtics feature the best defensive unit in the Association, allowing just 104.5 points per game and with a Defensive Rating of 106.9. They have stoppers at every position, with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown holding down Kyrie Irving, while Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and even Robert Williams III can hold their own vs. Kevin Durant.

Of course, there's only so much you can do against two of the best scorers in the world. But the Nets are middle-of-the-pack in terms of defense, mostly because they lack the personnel to thrive on that side of the hardwood.

1. Coaching

Steve Nash has been outcoached multiple times throughout the season. The Nets have let big leads slip right through their fingers, and they've failed to make adjustments mid-game to stop the bleeding, even with Kevin Durant on the floor.

Ime Udoka, on the other hand, has completely turned the Celtics around after a slow start to the season, helping them establish one of the best defenses and most efficient offenses in the Association over the past 3 months or so. They're tough, gritty, and fight their way back into games.