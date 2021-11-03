Even though we ignore it every now and then, NBA players are just regular people. They just happen to be taller, more athletic and make way more money than the rest of us. But, beneath all that, they're just like everybody else.

They grew up with hopes and fears, they went through the same things we did... and they also like to party every now and then. So, it's only natural to see that they want to hit the floor to some of their favorite tunes.

That happened to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook a couple of days ago. The former MVP couldn't help to Cripwalk when he heard G'd Up by Tha Eastsidaz blasting at the STAPLES Center.

Russell Westbrook Discuss His Hilarious Cripwalk

Far from being embarrassed or saying he was sorry, Westbrook actually owned his dance. He talked about how he wants the team to have fun and play with swagger and how he just let himself go:

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

“All I heard was the music and I was like, ‘Oh, this is my joint right here.’ This is my …’ And then my feet start moving. That’s just how it works with me. So, I love to dance and it’s something that I kind of enjoy doing. So, it kind of happened in the middle of the game but, you know, enjoying it. But that also goes to what I mentioned after that game about just our swag and my energy. That’s who I am and in order for us to be who we need to be, I need to be who I am and be free and do things where, to me, it feels normal.

And I’m OK with that. But that brings a good energy to my team and my teammates, and it puts us in a happy place. I always remember, throughout a season and throughout a game, you always want to make sure you’re having fun — win, lose or draw. Because if you’re not, it kind of becomes — for me personally — I get so tense. If I’m just super focused and not having no fun then I lose track of kind of what I’m supposed to be doing. So that also is a combination of all that, just having fun, smiling and enjoying the game.

They just said, ‘That’s just me being me.’ You know, I like to joke and enjoy the game and have fun while doing it. But also at the same time, I’m going to compete to the best of my ability and that’s just all kind of who I am. And I think some of them didn’t notice it right away and after the game everybody was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize you did this throughout the game.’ I was like, ‘Yep, we needed it today.’ ”

That's just classic Russell Westbrook right there. People criticize him but he just doesn't care. He'll continue to be himself, and, hopefully; that's what the Lakers will need out of him once they develop more chemistry.