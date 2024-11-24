SEC News: Brent Venables sends clear message to Sooners after big home win over Alabama

This was arguably one of the most important wins of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners, and Brent Venables delivered a clear message, recognizing the effort from everyone following the victory over Alabama.

Brent Venables knows the Oklahoma Sooners didn’t have the best season, but winning at home against a powerhouse like Alabama 24-3 is definitely a memorable accomplishment. The head coach expressed pride in his players and coaching staff during the post-game press conference.

Venables admitted that it was tough to watch a missed field goal and a dropped touchdown in the first quarter against Alabama but was overall satisfied with the team’s performance. “Things like that can come back and haunt you against good teams, it certainly can, but you know, it was a fantastic performance. I’m really proud of the coaches,” he said.

The head coach specifically praised the Sooners’ defensive line, which kept Alabama off balance throughout the game. “Particularly the defensive staff… the game plan was outstanding, the players executing was even better. Just a real work of art. They had answers for Alabama every step of the way,” Venables noted.

Even though quarterback Jackson Arnold didn’t throw a touchdown pass, Venables still praised his effort, especially against a tough defense. The head coach also acknowledged that despite facing criticism, the players responded well. “Tonight, I think it’s a culmination of continuing the development process as we’ve said,” Venables said.

Venables Discusses Defensive Strategy Against Jalen Milroe

When asked about the plan to contain Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Venables explained, “It’s easier said than done, it’s hard to explain, but just discipline and physicality.” He emphasized that Milroe was limited to just 164 yards during the game, noting the strategic timing of their defensive plays. “There was a little deception, and the players executed at an incredibly high level.”

Venables also praised his defensive staff for crafting an almost perfect game plan, one that prevented Milroe from throwing any touchdown passes and resulted in three interceptions for the Sooners. “The staff did a fantastic job of putting together a bulletproof plan, having answers… The players played with great aggression and anticipation. They had another great week of preparation.”

Oklahoma’s Physical Dominance Against Alabama

When asked if he believed Oklahoma was the most physically dominant team in the nation after the tough, physical game against Alabama, Venables responded, “This is my vision—that Oklahoma was absolutely relentless in all three phases, and they knocked Alabama out. They had an answer for every step of the way, every corner that they turned. Without a doubt, Oklahoma was the most physical team tonight.” The head coach made sure to highlight the physical dominance of his team, underscoring how it played a crucial role in the victory.

