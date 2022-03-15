Sacramento Kings will play against Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center this Wednesday, March 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Golden 1 Center this Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks are today the most serious rival that the Miami Heat have in the fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference. While the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls are close behind, neither team has shown the same strength as the last champions. The difference that the Heat take to the Bucks is only 2 games and that is why Milwaukee will try to get closer with this game.

In the case of the Sacramento Kings, little by little they seem to be saying goodbye to the fight for the last place in the Play-in. Although in reality they are not so far from the New Orleans Pelicans, the last classified, the truth is that based on defeats, nothing can be achieved. It will be necessary to see if the Kings finally resign themselves and try to be in the last places of the standings to bet on having good choices in the 2022 Draft or if they will make one last attempt to be in the postseason.

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Golden 1 Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 22, and at that time it was a 133-127 victory for the Bucks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Wednesday, March 16, at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCSCA, Bally Sports WI.

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, this is a game between second-best in the East versus the team that is 13th in the West, so the Bucks will most likely be picked as favorites.

