San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama impresses former NBA star with rare quality

Victor Wembanyama is entering his second NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs, determined to establish himself as one of the league’s elite players. A former NBA star worked with him during the offseason and revealed a quality in the center that left him in awe.

Victor Wembanyama, one of the most highly anticipated prospects in recent years, debuted in the NBA’s 2023-24 season following a brief stint in Europe, quickly proving he was ready for the big stage. Now, in his second year, he is already the face of the San Antonio Spurs, and those around him—including former NBA player Jamal Crawford—are captivated by his unique qualities.

Crawford, who spent time with Wembanyama over the summer sharing insights from his 20-year career, was impressed by the young star’s approach to learning. “Oh my god, he’s a sponge,” Jamal said on the Knuckleheads Podcast, praising Wemby’s eagerness to absorb knowledge.

“He’s the most mature 20-year-old that I’ve ever talked to in my life”, Crawford continued. “Like wise beyond his years. Like how he thinks, how he sees the game. Stuff it took me years to learn, he picked it up in minutes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamal Crawford went further, describing his time with Wembanyama as one of the most impactful moments of his life. “I haven’t said this so I’m going to say this. It will go down as one of the five greatest basketball experiences I’ve ever had, working with him, when all is said and done,” he revealed, underscoring the remarkable potential he sees in the young Frenchman.

Jamal Crawford #11 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

No small accolade for Wembanyama

For Jamal Crawford to rank his summer sessions with Victor Wembanyama among the highlights of his career underscores the young center’s unique talent and remarkable potential. Crawford, a distinguished NBA veteran, enjoyed a 20-year career with some of the league’s most iconic franchises, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

see also San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama poised for major honors this season, says former NBA champion

Known for his dynamic scoring ability and leadership, Crawford was a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2010, 2014, and 2016—making his praise for Wembanyama all the more significant.

Advertisement

How did Wembanyama fare in the 2024-25 season opener?

Amid high expectations for both Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA regular season opener didn’t go entirely as planned. The Spurs fell 120-109 to the Dallas Mavericks in a hard-fought game.

However, Wembanyama’s individual performance showcased his potential: he scored 17 points in 28 minutes, though he struggled with efficiency, making only five of 18 field goal attempts and just one of eight from beyond the arc. Despite the result, his presence on the court confirmed why he’s one of the most anticipated players in recent years, and fans and analysts alike are eager to see how he evolves this season.

Advertisement