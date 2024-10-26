Muhammad Ali's manager stunned by Mike Tyson's condition ahead of fight with Jake Paul

As tension builds around the November 15th bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, Muhammad Ali's legendary manager was left shocked after witnessing Iron Mike in action.

With less than three weeks to go until the highly anticipated bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, fans have been skeptical about Tyson’s physical readiness. However, when Muhammad Ali’s legendary manager visited Tyson, he was left in awe of the former champion’s condition.

Gene Kilroy, one of the last surviving members of Muhammad Ali’s inner circle, played a pivotal role in managing Ali’s career, helping him become a boxing icon and a global figure. Kilroy, who often referred to Ali as his best friend, now sees a similar fighting spirit in Tyson.

In Behind the Mike 7th episode, Kilroy expressed his surprise at Tyson’s impressive form. “This is the strongest I’ve ever seen you. I know you since you’re 13. I think this is so impressive, this impressed the s— out of me—Nothing impresses me,” said Kilroy to Tyson.

At 58 years old, Tyson’s age has been a point of concern heading into the fight. Kilroy himself admitted he had doubts, but after witnessing Tyson’s intense training sessions, those concerns disappeared: “I’m going to tell you the truth, I don’t lie. I was worried about ‘I’m traveling here, traveling there’ I can sleep now at night. This is great.”

(L-R) Gene Kilroy, Maryum Ali, Clare Lewins and Hana Ali attend “I Am Ali” New York Premiere at Tribeca Grand Hotel on October 2, 2014 in New York City.

As the November 15th fight in Arlington, Texas, approaches, anticipation is building among fans, with some believing Tyson could pull off a victory against Jake Paul. While Paul aims to maintain his 10-1 record, Tyson’s challenge will be to prove he can defy Father Time.

Tyson claims he’s built different

Tyson has made it clear to Kilroy that he doesn’t feel limited by his age. “I don’t know what the word ‘old’. I don’t feel that,” Tyson stated. Despite approaching his 60s, the boxing legend has maintained a rigorous training regimen, including sparring, running, and intense boxing drills.

“Other people my age haven’t been training as long as me, been as consistent as me, and I’m just a different species of human being,” Tyson told FOX 4‘s Mike Doocy. He added that while his training remains largely the same, he now requires more recovery time, especially with massages.

Regarding his upcoming opponent, Tyson issued a challenge to Paul, urging him to stand toe-to-toe in the ring. “I think he should try it. He’s a younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me… My intention is to hurt this young man,” Tyson said.

