Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers play against Sacramento Kings in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team to keep an eye on this season, showcasing a promising roster led by the dynamic duo of LeBron and Bronny James. While it’s still early to make definitive assessments, the Lakers have the potential to contend at the top of the Western Conference.

However, they’ll need to secure wins to achieve their goals. Standing in their way are the Sacramento Kings, who are looking to bounce back after a narrow 117-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opener. With both teams eager for a victory, the matchup promises to be an intense battle as the Kings aim to avoid an 0-2 start.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Sacramento Kings this Saturday, October 26, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings – Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.