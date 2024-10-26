Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers face Sacramento Kings in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

LeBron and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Lakers play against Sacramento Kings in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team to keep an eye on this season, showcasing a promising roster led by the dynamic duo of LeBron and Bronny James. While it’s still early to make definitive assessments, the Lakers have the potential to contend at the top of the Western Conference.

However, they’ll need to secure wins to achieve their goals. Standing in their way are the Sacramento Kings, who are looking to bounce back after a narrow 117-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opener. With both teams eager for a victory, the matchup promises to be an intense battle as the Kings aim to avoid an 0-2 start.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Sacramento Kings this Saturday, October 26, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings – Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings – Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

NBA News: Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes something clear about MVP award pursuit

see also

NBA News: Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes something clear about MVP award pursuit

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lamine Yamal makes bold statement after Barcelona’s huge win against Real Madrid
Soccer

Lamine Yamal makes bold statement after Barcelona’s huge win against Real Madrid

NBA News: Curry's teammate Green sends huge warning to the league after Warriors' start of season
NBA

NBA News: Curry's teammate Green sends huge warning to the league after Warriors' start of season

NBA Rumors: The Miami Heat could add a star from the Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

NBA Rumors: The Miami Heat could add a star from the Los Angeles Clippers

NFL imposes fine on Bucs' Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate
NFL

NFL imposes fine on Bucs' Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate

Better Collective Logo