Lamine Yamal makes bold statement after Barcelona’s huge win against Real Madrid

Young forward Lamine Yamal delivered a bold statement after scoring in Barcelona’s massive victory over Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona wears a special edition Coldplay match shirt during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona wears a special edition Coldplay match shirt during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona

By Gianni Taina

Barcelona secured a statement 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga’s Matchday 11, with goals from Robert Lewandowski (2), Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha. After the game, the young Spanish forward didn’t hold back, making a confident declaration about his team’s bitter rivals.

Following the match, Yamal fired off a playful jab at Madrid. “Maybe Real Madrid players didn’t know I also have a right foot… So I should use it when needed, like tonight!” Yamal told Cope, via Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

The Barcelona forward’s remark came after he scored with his weaker foot, the right. Following a cross from Raphinha, Yamal broke into the box and fired a powerful shot past Lunin at the near post, leaving the Real Madrid keeper with no chance to save it.

Yamal also responded to critics who suggested Barcelona had only beaten mid-table teams this season. “We believe we are the best team in the world. They said we were beating only normal teams… now we beat Real Madrid 4-0 at their home. We’ve proven that we can beat anyone,” Yamal added.

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 26: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 26: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Yamal’s goal sets new record

Yamal’s goal helped secure a historic victory and made him the youngest player ever to score in El Clasico, an achievement even Lionel Messi didn’t reach during his time with Barcelona.

At just 17 years and 105 days, Yamal now holds this record, surpassing teammate Ansu Fati, who previously set it at 17 years and 359 days with his 2020 goal against Real Madrid.

Youngest players to score in El Clasico

Lamine Yamal’s goal updated the list of the youngest scorers in El Clasico history:

  • 1. Lamine Yamal – 17 years and 105 days (2024)
  • 2. Ansu Fati – 17 years and 359 days (2020)
  • 3. Raul Gonzalez – 18 years and 95 days (1995)
  • 4. Gavi – 18 years and 163 days (2023)
  • 5. Sabino Barinaga – 18 years and 192 days (1941)
