NBA News: Curry's teammate Green sends huge warning to the league after Warriors' start of season

After the Golden State Warriors' strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, Stephen Curry's teammate Draymond Green issued a bold warning to the rest of the league regarding their title ambitions.

The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, have made a strong statement early in the 2024-25 NBA season. With a 2-0 start and a staggering +77-point differential over just two games, veteran Draymond Green issued a warning to the rest of the league as the Warriors aim to reassert their dominance.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green shared his thoughts on how the team has come together since the preseason: “The vibes have been on 10 since the preseason. One of the best training camps and hardest training camps… but we was in everything because this is a new thing and you gotta set a tone. So I think we did a great job of setting the tone and we could not have asked for a better training camp, a better preseason than we had.”

He then hinted at the potential for another championship run if the Warriors can maintain their momentum. “And speaking of being undefeated in preseason, it’s not that we won every preseason game. What it is is when you’ve done it as many times as we’ve done it, there’s a feeling,” Green said. “I’m not saying we gonna go win the championship but I’m saying don’t let us win another f— championship,” he ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Klay Thompson now in the Dallas Mavericks, questions have arisen about how the Warriors would adapt to his absence. However, their dominant performances, including a 140-104 win against the Portland Trail Blazers and a 127-86 victory over the Utah Jazz, have quickly silenced many of those doubts.

Draymond Green #23 hugs Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertisement

Despite the promising start, Green’s claims are largely based on preseason impressions. In the regular season, the Warriors have yet to face a significant challenge. Their first true test will come on Wednesday, November 6th, in Game 8 against the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors' Hield praises Curry's leadership after standout performance

Green’s similar message in 2021-22 season

This isn’t the first time Draymond Green has issued a bold challenge to the rest of the NBA. Back in the 2021-22 season, when the Warriors began with a 12-2 record, Green made a similar statement during the first episode of The Draymond Green Show, following widespread skepticism about the Warriors’ ability to reclaim their former glory.

Advertisement

“During those times, a lot of people wrote us off. ‘The dynasty’s over. Draymond’s washed, he can’t do this, he can’t do that. Steph Curry has no help, he can’t carry a team.’ You go down the list. You have to know the disrespect is unbelievable, by the way... I think if we continue to work, we can give ourselves a real chance. And boy, don’t let us win a f— championship,” Green said in November 2021.

That season, Green and the Warriors went on to win their fourth title together, defeating the Celtics in the Finals. Now, with Thompson gone and both Green and Curry entering their mid-30s, Green seems to carry the same confidence. Will the Warriors replicate their 2021-22 feat? Only time will tell.

Advertisement