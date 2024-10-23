San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reveals major improvement in his game ahead of NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs are set to open the NBA regular season against the Dallas Mavericks, and Victor Wembanyama has shared what he’s focused on over the past few months to elevate his game.

In his rookie year, Victor Wembanyama exceeded expectations with his impressive performances for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2023-24 NBA season. However, despite his individual success, the team struggled collectively, missing the playoffs and finishing 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record. Now, with a new season on the horizon, the Spurs—and particularly Wemby—are determined to improve and deliver a stronger performance.

With that goal in mind, the Spurs released a video on their social media channels where the team’s stars, including Wembanyama, discussed the areas of their game and physical conditioning they worked on during the offseason to be more competitive this year.

“For me, it’s all the tactical aspects,” Wembanyama said when it was his turn to speak. He then elaborated on how he approached that task and what he aimed to achieve: “Watching film in order to make my teammates better and open the space more for them,” the French center explained, indicating that his focus wasn’t just on personal improvement but on becoming a more valuable asset to the team as a whole.

Wembanyama’s stats

Victor Wembanyama certainly lived up to the hype as the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. In his rookie season, he played an average of 29.7 minutes across 71 games, posting impressive numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs players’ offseason focus

Wembanyama wasn’t the only San Antonio Spurs player working hard in the offseason. In the same video, several other players shared their areas of focus. Jeremy Sochan revealed his goals: “Working on my body, becoming more aggressive. Finishing, my shooting.”

Zach Collins said: “I spent a lot of time working on my body, working on my feet, trying to get quicker, faster, lighter.” Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson added: “I’ve been working on my body to really get in shape and stay in shape, being in the best shape of my life for this season.” The video concluded with Devin Vassell confidently saying: “I’m just gonna give them the surprise, they’ll just have to see.”