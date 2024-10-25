Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Utah Jazz take on Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Utah Jazz will face off against Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The Golden State Warriors opened the season with an impressive 140-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, setting the tone for a campaign aimed at reclaiming a top spot and avoiding another trip to the play-in, as they faced last season.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are eyeing a second straight victory as they take on the Utah Jazz, who come in looking to bounce back from a narrow 126-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their opener.

When will the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Utah Jazz face Golden State Warriors this Friday, October 25, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 9:30 PM (ET).

Patty Mills of the Utah Jazz – Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.