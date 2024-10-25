Jerry Jones knows the Dallas Cowboys have no margin of error when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. A 3-4 record could almost end their Super Bowl hopes considering the next games are against the Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

Although the Cowboys suffered three huge losses at home, it’s important to remember that they are undefeated on the road. However, Mike McCarthy won’t have Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks and DeMarcus Lawrence at Santa Clara.

So, before that blockbuster matchup in the NFL, Jones sent a clear message to players and coaches. Dak Prescott and the entire roster needs to step up if they want to make a playoff run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys face one of the toughest schedules in the NFL and that uphill battle starts against the San Francisco 49ers. This was Jerry Jones’ answer during an interview with 105.3 The Fan when asked about what he thinks this Cowboys team is best at.

“I’ll be very candid with you. Every aspect needs improvement from where I thought I would be, we would be. I know from where the players and coaches think they would be. So, that’s not discouraging to me at all. As a matter of fact, I think it’s a conscious thing to bear down. It’s a conscious thing to pay attention to real detail. How you do your steps. Your willingness to work on the little things. Great players that we’ve had do that.”

Advertisement