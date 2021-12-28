Miami Heat will visit San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, December 29, in a game valid for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat seeks to reach the top of the standings when it visits the San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, December 29, which seeks to continue keeping its 10th place in the Western Conference. Here you can find everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are looking to reach the top of the Eastern Conference. They are only a few victories behind the teams in front of them (the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets) and in turn they have the Cleveland Cavaliers very close to them. That is why they need yes or yes to add victories that allow them to rise to the top of the standings.

On the Spurs side, not a good season. They are in 10th position in the Conference and have the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings very close to them in the fight for that 10th position, the last one that provides a ticket to the Play-in. They don't have much more room for error: from now on any defeat could mean being left out of the Play-in zone.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The match that San Antonio and Miami Heat will play this Wednesday, December 29 at 8:30 PM (ET) will be the first that both rivals play for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting meeting between two teams with little margin for error. The Heat not to lose place to the Cavaliers and Spurs to Kings and Trail Blazers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't given their favorite yet, but they probably will in the next few hours. Still, the Miami Heat, who come with a better record in the regular season and are fifth in the Eastern Conference, are likely to be chosen as favorites, while the Spurs have a negative win / loss record of 14-19.

