Shaq makes major confession about Team USA’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Heading into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Team USA was heavily favored to clinch the gold medal, and they did just that, defeating France 98-87 in the final to secure their fifth consecutive gold.

The lineup boasted some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, who were all instrumental in bringing home the gold. Yet, despite the team’s success, not everyone was thrilled with their performance—most notably Shaquille O’Neal.

However, Shaq remained critical. Before the quarterfinals, he sent a strong message to Team USA, saying he wouldn’t be impressed unless they won by more than 20 points. Now, after the tournament, Shaq has made another strong statement about their showing in Paris.

Shaq on Team USA’s performance

Speaking on ‘The BIG Podcast,’ Shaquille O’Neal expressed his disappointment with Team USA’s inability to dominate every opponent as he expected. “I’m not even paying attention to the Olympics,” O’Neal said. “I have a dominant personality. I don’t care how you are, whatever. My cousin Kenny just had this argument upstairs. My cousin said, ‘The world is getting close,’ but I don’t think it is. The fact that [USA Basketball won] 97-95, you only beat South Sudan by one [possession]. Come on, bro. That’s never supposed to happen.”

Lebron James #6 of Team United States goes up for a dunk during a Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between the United States and South Sudan. Pool/2024 Getty Images

O’Neal’s comments highlight a growing concern: the gap between Team USA and the rest of the world is narrowing. While such tight contests wouldn’t have been an issue for previous U.S. teams, the rise in global talent is making the competition fiercer than ever.

