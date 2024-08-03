Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has issued a powerful challenge to Team USA as they prepare for the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Team USA entered the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal, securing victories in all three group games against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico. However, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a stern warning for the team ahead of their knockout-stage matches.

During a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq,’ O’Neal expressed his high expectations for Team USA, stating he wouldn’t be impressed unless they dominate their opponents by a significant margin. “If you don’t win by 20, I’m not impressed, because just think about it,” O’Neal said. “You got the best players in the world on one team. If they win, they’re supposed to win. But if they don’t win by 20, people are going to talk about them.”

Team USA’s group stage performance has been strong, with a 110-84 victory over Serbia, a 103-86 win against South Sudan, and a 104-83 triumph over Puerto Rico. Despite these results, Shaq noted that only the game against Serbia met his high standards.

Who could Team USA play against in the quarter-finals?

Team USA’s opponents in the quarter-finals will be determined through a draw with a format different from the one used for Tokyo 2020. Since the U.S. finished in the top two of the group stage, it will face Brazil who was one of the two best third-place finishers.

Lebron James #6 of Team United States dunks the ball during a Men’s basketball group phase-group C game between the United States and Puerto Rico. Pool/Getty Images

The knockout round will feature four quarter-final matches and two semifinal matches. Depending on the draw, Team USA will play on the following date:

Tuesday, August 6

5:00 a.m. ET: Quarterfinal 1

8:30 a.m. ET: Quarterfinal 2

12:00 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 4

As Team USA prepares to continue their quest for gold, O’Neal’s challenge serves as a reminder of the high expectations placed on them.