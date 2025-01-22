Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James

The rivalry between Kevin Durant and LeBron James has been one of the fiercest in the NBA over the last two decades. While Durant entered the league four years after LeBron, their battles on the court became must-watch events.

Now at 36 and 40 years old respectively, the two superstars appear to have moved past their competitive tension, especially after teaming up to secure gold for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. Yet, Durant’s comments about LeBron during the height of their rivalry remain a hot topic.

In a 2019 episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, Durant was asked if he was willing to share his Top 5 all-time NBA players. Without hesitation, KD responded: “Mike (Jordan), obviously at one. Kobe (Bryant) two. Shaq (O’Neal) three. Hakeem (Olajuwon) four. Magic (Johnson) five,” Durant stated.

Durant explained that he considered adding Lakers legend Kareem Abdul–Jabbar to the list but ultimately went with Olajuwon. “I’m looking at it from a pure skill standpoint,” Durant said. “It’s a toss-up. (Hakeem is) more my taste, though”.

Center Hakeen Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets celebrates after a Finals game against the Orlando Magic. (Allsport / Getty Images)

Durant explains why LeBron didn’t make the cut

While LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, Durant chose not to include him in his list—and there’s a logical explanation for his reasoning.

KD shared that he prefers to only rank retired players, as it allows for a full evaluation of their careers. “I like to put these dudes in there when they retire,” Durant said when asked about LeBron’s exclusion. “That’s when I really want to evaluate their careers”.

Durant on Michael Jordan in today’s NBA

When asked how Michael Jordan would perform in the modern NBA, the two-time NBA champion didn’t hold back. Durant was adamant that Jordan would still be the best player in the league due to today’s playing style.

“I’d have Mike as the best player in the league, that’s what he’d be,” Durant said. “He’d have more possessions to do his thing and more space to work. We’ll never know what it would’ve looked like if Mike played in this era, but he was such a masterful player, and his level of skill has already been proven to be unmatched“.

