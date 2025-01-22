Charlie Coyle issues bold statement to Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco about key linemate, along Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins defeated the San Jose Sharks in a must-win matchup for their NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs aspirations. It wasn’t the Bruins cleanest game, but a win is a win. After the game, forward Charlie Coyle delivered an honest statement to interim coach Joe Sacco about one key young player on the roster, who has thrived since joining Coyle and Brad Marchand’s line.

Matthew Poitras was called up from the AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, just a week ago, but he’s made an immediate impact on the lineup, seamlessly carrying over the great form he displayed in the minors in the NHL.

The 20-year-old center was placed on the second line alongside captain Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, and he has been nothing short of exceptional. In the 6-3 win over the Sharks, Poitras recorded two primary assists—both setting up Coyle’s goals—as the team overcame a 3-2 deficit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the game, Coyle delivered a very powerful message about the 2022 54th overall selection, making something clear to interim coach Joe Sacco about the rare talent in the 20-year-old.

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins flies through the air in front of the goal defended by Jason Zucker #17 of the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at TD Garden on December 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Sabres 3-1.

Advertisement

“We know [Poitras] is a great player. He’s still so young and finding his way, and every little bit he’s up here, you gain experience, and you can slowly see him just getting better and better and confident,” Charlie Coyle stated, via Boston.com. “It’s a hard thing to do as a young guy to come in, especially playing with a couple of older guys, and it can be overwhelming. But you don’t really sense it from him.

Advertisement

see also Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco issues bold reminder to Brad Marchand, rest of the team about David Pastrnak

“He’s a guy who’s quietly confident in a good way. And he’s skilled, he can hang on to the puck, and he sees the plays. He’s very smart, and he works at it, too.”

Advertisement

The next generation

While Boston remains at a crossroads, lingering in the eternal debate of whether to rebuild or ride it out until the wheels come off, the organization is confident in the talented players ready to step into the spotlight.

24-year-old, sophomore Mason Lohrei has been also been making a name for himself. Due to Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy’s absences, Lohrei played a season-high 23:26 minutes against San Jose, registering an assist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) skates during the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on June 5, 2021 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

“I thought it was a good game by Mason [Lohrei],” Joe Sacco said, per Boston.com. “He was more direct tonight. I don’t think that he tried plays sometimes that aren’t there — forcing the issue at times. So usually, the more minutes you play, the better you play during the game.”

Advertisement

Swayman’s message to Sacco

Although Joonas Korpisalo manned the crease against San Jose, after five straight starts for Jeremy Swayman, the latter issued a bold message to Sacco, making his mindset clear: he’s the starter, and the Bruins’ net is his to lose.

Advertisement

see also Brad Marchand's net worth: ​How much fortune does the Boston Bruins captain have?

“I always wanted to be that goalie. I always wanted to be on the ice,” Swayman said during an interview, via NHL.com. “No one was going to beat me.”