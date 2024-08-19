NBA News: Dennis Schroder calls out Kevin Durant for viral post after Olympic win

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder didn’t hold back in his criticism of Kevin Durant following a viral post that took a shot at the German player.

After Germany’s tough loss to Serbia in the bronze medal game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Dennis Schroder made some comments at the press conference that raised eyebrows, especially among Team USA members, including Kevin Durant.

“European basketball is no entertainment. It’s straight IQ basketball, straight coaching, and really high-IQ guys who know how to play the game,” Schroder remarked, suggesting that European basketball requires more intelligence and strategy compared to the more entertainment-focused style of play often seen in the NBA.

The day after leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal, Durant took to Twitter (now X) to post a photo with the caption “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ,” a clear reference to Schroder’s previously statements.

Schroder responds to Kevin Durant’s viral post

During a Twitch stream, Schroder addressed Durant’s post, clarifying that his original comments were not meant as a jab at American basketball. He also called out Durant, suggesting that the tweet made the Phoenix Suns star look “like a weak person.”

“They won, and Kevin Durant tweets, ‘High IQ and entertainment.’ For me, that’s just being weak,” Schroder said. “You’re that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who didn’t even mean it negatively. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t appreciate it.”

Schröder went on to say, “I don’t care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never anything negative. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person.”

He wrapped up his thoughts by adding, “It is what it is. Not everybody is strong, not everybody is in a good place.” With tension clearly brewing, all eyes will be on the court when the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets face off, as fans eagerly await the moment when Schroder and Durant come face-to-face.