NBA News: Dennis Schroder calls out Kevin Durant for viral post after Olympic win

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder didn’t hold back in his criticism of Kevin Durant following a viral post that took a shot at the German player.

Gold medalist Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for a photo during the Men's basketball medal ceremony
By Gianni Taina

After Germany’s tough loss to Serbia in the bronze medal game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Dennis Schroder made some comments at the press conference that raised eyebrows, especially among Team USA members, including Kevin Durant.

European basketball is no entertainment. It’s straight IQ basketball, straight coaching, and really high-IQ guys who know how to play the game,” Schroder remarked, suggesting that European basketball requires more intelligence and strategy compared to the more entertainment-focused style of play often seen in the NBA.

The day after leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal, Durant took to Twitter (now X) to post a photo with the caption “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ,” a clear reference to Schroder’s previously statements.

Schroder responds to Kevin Durant’s viral post

During a Twitch stream, Schroder addressed Durant’s post, clarifying that his original comments were not meant as a jab at American basketball. He also called out Durant, suggesting that the tweet made the Phoenix Suns star look “like a weak person.”

Dennis Schroder #17 of Team Germany drives past Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France during a Men’s basketball semifinals. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“They won, and Kevin Durant tweets, ‘High IQ and entertainment.’ For me, that’s just being weak,” Schroder said. “You’re that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who didn’t even mean it negatively. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t appreciate it.”

Schröder went on to say, “I don’t care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never anything negative. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person.”

He wrapped up his thoughts by adding, “It is what it is. Not everybody is strong, not everybody is in a good place.” With tension clearly brewing, all eyes will be on the court when the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets face off, as fans eagerly await the moment when Schroder and Durant come face-to-face.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

