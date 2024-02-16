The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best records in the NBA and boast a star-studded roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. But somehow, the team has been unable to avoid controversy this season, from firing its coach to seeing its main star complain about his teammates’ lack of effort.

Following a 113-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 13th in the West, Giannis made it clear he’s not happy with the way things are going in Milwaukee right now. And the Greek star didn’t hesitate to call on his teammates to show more commitment.

“We have to want it, man,” Antetokounmpo said, via The Athletic. “Like enough with the talking. Enough with the, ‘our s— don’t-stink’ mentality. Do we really want it? Are we putting in the work? Are we going to put in the effort? That is the most important thing.“

The Bucks lost to a Grizzlies team that lacked the likes of Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart. It was their second straight loss, and the seventh since Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin. The team is still third in the East, but even Giannis admits they should be doing much better.

“Guys are tired, that’s an excuse. New coach, excuse. New system, excuse. New defense, excuse. All of it, it’s excuse,” Giannis complained. “At the end of the day, you’re going to go out there and try to play basketball, try to compete and they competed harder than us today.”

Shaq says Bucks won’t go far like this

While their record suggests they’re comfortably making the playoffs as one of the best teams in the East, the Bucks haven’t been playing like true contenders. The front office thought firing Griffin would be the answer, but the team went 3-7 under Rivers before the All-Star break.

The arrival of Damian Lillard hasn’t made the kind of impact they expected, with the guard shooting just 42% since he left the Portland Trail Blazers. According to NBA legend and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal, the Bucks won’t be going far unless they turn things around.

“The Bucks have to understand because of Giannis and Dame, opponents are going to be playing way above their heads,” Shaq said on Inside the NBA. “But forget all that, you’re supposed to blow this team out by 30… They were supposed to come out and smash this team. But Chuck said it, they had trouble with the defense, no timely stops, no effort… It’s a championship team on paper, but the way they’re playing right now, they’re gonna get swept in the first round.”

While it may be a bit soon to enter panic mode, the playoffs are getting close and the Bucks need to turn up their level fast. As Shaq said, we’re talking about a team that, on paper, has everything to succeed.

But that was also the case last year, when they suffered a first-round exit as the No.1 seed. Which is why one can understand why so many are concerned right now. Only time will tell if Rivers figures things out on time, or if the Bucks once again fall short of expectations.