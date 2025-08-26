Six-time NBA All-Star gives surprising take on Mavs’ young star Cooper Flagg

After a challenging season, the Dallas Mavericks have found their future in Cooper Flagg. Despite his limited experience, having only appeared in the Summer League, Flagg has already showcased his immense potential. His on-court prowess extends beyond scoring; he excels in multiple facets of the game. Even a six-time NBA All-Star weighed in with a surprising opinion about the young player, catching fans off guard.

“I think he’s the most complete player we’ve seen come into the NBA in recent memory. Not saying he doesn’t have room to grow; he still has a ton of room to grow, but I mean, he passes, he shoots, he defends, he rebounds, he seems like a great teammate,” Blake Griffin said, via Post Moves podcast.

While Cooper Flagg has undeniably showcased tremendous talent, not everyone agrees with Blake Griffin’s recent comments. Critics argue that he has yet to make his NBA debut, and claiming he is the ‘most complete player’ implies he is ahead of past rookies like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid or LeBron James, a comparison that remains unverified.

Griffin did not stop there as he expanded on his praise by comparing him to Victor Wembanyama. In an engaging discussion on the Post Moves podcast, he stated, “What’s the red flag? Which is very exciting for basketball to have these young guys. Wemby is very complete as well, but Cooper is able to play so many different positions.”

DJ Steward #27 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League

Cooper Flagg under immense pressure heading into highly anticipated NBA debut

Cooper Flagg stands on the cusp of a pivotal moment in his career with an anticipated debut for the Dallas Mavericks that has captured widespread attention. If he can translate his standout performance with the Duke Blue Devils to the NBA, grasping the Rookie of the Year award could turn his aspirations into reality. Conversely, an inconsistent season might ramp up the pressure and hinder his future opportunities.

In light of this, former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed confidence on the DLLS Mavs podcast in head coach Jason Kidd’s plan to gradually introduce Cooper to his inaugural season. Kidd intends to help him adapt at a comfortable pace to the NBA’s physical demands, a crucial factor for success. Flagg’s versatility promises to secure him substantial playing time during his rookie year, enhancing the team by effectively complementing the seasoned veterans.

While it is tempting to draw parallels between Cooper Flagg and stars like Victor Wembanyama or Luka Doncic, such comparisons could be premature and potentially detrimental to his development. Both stars averaged over 19 points in their rookie seasons, setting a high benchmark. Also, a rookie season does not necessarily dictate a player’s long-term success.