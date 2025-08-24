NBA Rumors: Mavericks are reportedly preparing a major move for PJ Washington

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season they want to leave behind, determined to turn the page and reset as they prepare for the upcoming NBA campaign. Part of that reset involves making a key decision on the future of forward PJ Washington.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks are preparing to make a significant move as Washington becomes eligible for a lucrative contract extension. Starting August 29, the 25-year-old can sign a four-year deal worth nearly $90 million, a figure that could reshape Dallas’ long-term plans.

While momentum appears to be building toward an agreement, the exact terms remain a matter of speculation. Will Washington secure the full $90 million package, or will there be room for negotiation? ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently suggested that an extension is highly likely, though the final number could still fall into a more “negotiable” range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this offseason, the Mavericks locked up center Daniel Gafford with a three-year, $54 million extension. That move highlighted the balance teams must strike between rewarding talent and managing the constraints of the salary cap, especially with regard to trade restrictions tied to re-signed players. Washington’s potential deal could be structured along similar lines, giving Dallas flexibility while protecting both the franchise’s and the player’s interests.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

It also fits within a broader vision. The Mavericks are looking to build a foundation around young talent while leaning on established stars. With veterans such as Kyrie Irving and possibly Anthony Davis serving as pillars, and top prospect Cooper Flagg still developing, Dallas are attempting to blend present competitiveness with long-term upside.

Advertisement

see also A former Michael Jordan teammate makes a bold comparison and choice between him and LeBron James based on playing style

As the eligibility window approaches, all eyes will be on Dallas to see how they navigate these negotiations. Washington’s versatility and untapped potential make him a valuable asset, and the structure of his next deal could determine how much roster flexibility the Mavericks will have moving forward.

Advertisement

Since the departure of Luka Doncic, the future in Dallas once looked bleak, as the franchise appeared to lose its brightest star and a player who had been projected as the best in team history. Yet the landscape has shifted. The Mavericks are reshaping their identity, and they now enter the next NBA season as a team to watch closely — one that could surprise opponents if their plans come together.