Are Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson playing today, Dec. 22, for Mavericks vs Pelicans?

The Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA regular-season matchup as they look to secure a much-needed win against one of the league’s weaker teams. Dallas is still trying to climb out of the lower portion of the standings and remain in the play-in race, which makes this game especially important. However, uncertainty surrounds the lineup, as questions remain about whether Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson will be available.

Flagg, who turned 19 on Sunday, has enjoyed an impressive start to his rookie campaign and has appeared in all but one game this season. He was added to the NBA injury report with a back contusion and is currently listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against New Orleans.

There were no visible health concerns for Flagg on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, when he logged 24 points in 37 minutes. That performance suggests the contusion may not be serious enough to sideline him and could be related to the heavy workload he has carried in recent games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Klay Thompson is also listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup due to knee soreness. If he can play, he is expected to take on a similar workload to the one he handled in the loss to the 76ers. Should Thompson be unavailable, Jaden Hardy could see additional minutes in the rotation.

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA game.

Advertisement

The stars carrying the franchises

Dallas continues to rely heavily on Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over 28 games this season. P.J. Washington contributes 16.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while Anthony Davis, who has appeared in only 13 contests, leads the team with 19.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per outing.

Advertisement

see also Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games

The Pelicans are led offensively by Trey Murphy III, who is averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 27 games. Zion Williamson has played 13 games and is posting 21.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per appearance, while Jeremiah Fears adds 15.1 points and 3.1 assists in 29 games.

Advertisement

Both teams are coming off tight overtime wins, with Dallas defeating the Detroit Pistons 116–114 on Thursday and New Orleans edging the Houston Rockets 133–128 on the same night, underscoring how thin the margin has been for each side.

A season matching expectations for Flagg

Flagg is coming off one of the most productive rookie seasons ever for an 18-year-old. He finished behind only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in scoring among teenagers, became the youngest player to score 40 or more points in a game, and also the youngest to record double-digit assists. It has been an exceptional beginning to his NBA career, and his availability remains central to Dallas’ hopes moving forward.

Advertisement