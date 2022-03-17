Even though they've shown some improvement lately, the Brooklyn Nets won't get past the first round of the playoffs without Kyrie Irving, says Stephen A. Smith of ESPN.

Kevin Durant's return to the lineup has done wonders for the Brooklyn Nets. Even without Ben Simmons and despite Joe Harris' season-ending injuries, they've been able to stop the bleeding and start winning basketball games again.

However, Kyrie Irving's status as a part-time player and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be a huge concern for Steve Nash's team, especially after watching him drop 50 and then 60 points last week.

Unsurprisingly, the Nets are a much better team with Kyrie on the court and they're a nearly-unstoppable offensive juggernaut when he's side by side with Durant. That's why Stephen A. Smith thinks they don't stand a chance in the playoffs unless NYC lifts the vaccine mandate for the private sector.

Stephen A. Smith: Nets Won't Make It Past The First Round Without Kyrie Irving

"The biggest pressure on Kevin Durant is to ingratiate himself with the mayor of New York so he can lift this mandate," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "That's really where the pressure lies rather than calling him out and potentially exacerbating the situation where you irritate him and he's not inclined in any way to appease you in any kind of way, shape, form, or fashion."

"Take the brother out to dinner, treat him, take a chauffeur out to get him," Smith added. "Do something to lift this ridiculous mandate because you've got no shot without the service of Kyrie Irving. That's what you need. If you don't have Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets, I don't believe, are going past the first round."

Durant recently took a big shot at NYC Mayor Eric Adams, stating that he was just flexing his authority at this point. So, maybe Smith's proposal of taking him out to dinner isn't such a bad idea.

Whatever is the case, it's clear that Irving won't change his mind for anything, not even the chance to win another NBA championship, so the Nets can only hope that the mandate is lifted on time for the playoffs.