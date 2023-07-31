Stephen Curry wasn’t always the NBA superstar he is nowadays. There were serious doubts about his durability when he first entered the league, and even the Golden State Warriors considered moving him once.

Curry dealt with ankle injuries early in his career, and his persistent defensive miscues made some people think he would never be able to hold his ground in the league.

It’s fair to say that he proved all the haters wrong, and it’s been a while since he achieved superstar status. However, he believes it all started with his 54-point masterpiece vs. the New York Knicks.

Stephen Curry Reveals The Turning Point In His Career

“It was probably my fourth year,” Curry said on the TODAY Show. “We had a game in New York at the Garden. I scored 54 points, but we lost that night. That game, specifically, just kind of changed the narrative of, ‘OK, we’ve got to take this kid seriously eventually, because he’s got game and he’s fearless.‘”

“It’s a tough one to explain because of what the resume looks like, but for me, it’s like that healthy insecurity of the way that I’ve seen the game of basketball, life, from Day 1 has not changed at all,” Curry said. “I still have to prove to myself that I can still do it. That I can still do it, or I can still do it for as long as I can.”

Curry put the league on notice and never turned the intensity down. His success wasn’t a fluke, as you may have realized by now, and it’ll be a long while until we see a player to even come close to matching his résumés as the greatest shooter ever.