TheGolden State Warriors don’t stand a chance to win an NBA championship without Stephen Curry on the court. As great as their core is, he’s the heart and soul of their team.

Curry struggled with injuries earlier in his career, and he’s dealt with some ailments over the past couple of years. However, for the most part, he’s been actually quite durable.

He’s been in the league for more than a decade now, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going away any time soon. When asked about the secret behind his longevity, the four-time champion credited Warriors director of sports performance and medicine Rick Celebrini for it.

Stephen Curry Talks About His Longevity

“We’ve had a couple run-ins at times because I wanna be a lot more aggressive—like when I tore a labrum in my shoulder, ankle sprains and all that—I’m thinking about the shortest timeline for me to get back on the court,” Steph said of Celebrini on Hot Ones. “He’s more realistic and more player-friendly in terms of being on the conservative side of like let’s take all the variables into play, let’s make sure we’re talking about longevity and not just the here and now. That’s why you see guys playing a lot longer.”

“I know there’s this load management conversation, and a lot of that falls from the narrative perspective on the players like they don’t want to play 82 games. That’s not it,” Curry continued. “There’s smart, professional, well-studied individuals that prepare athletes to play not just now, but for years and years and years and years, and perform at a very high level. That’s why going into my 15th year, I feel as fresh as I’ve ever been.”

Curry’s preparation and work ethic is second to none. The way he work on his craft is borderline maniacal, but he takes the same approach to take care of his body. That’s what it takes to be great.