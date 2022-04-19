The Golden State Warriors story can't be told without naming Stephen Curry. Alongside Kley Thompson, Dreymond Green, also Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, all made history for the San Francisco Bay Area franchise. They won their last 3 titles in a 4-year time range, after 40 years of not been able to clinch the same results.

Stephen Curry is the Warriors all time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. He is set to be the most important figure in the Bay Area franchise history. This 2021-22 NBA season, Curry is set to be the Warriors' key to a 7th NBA Championship. The two-time MVP averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

After 11 seasons in the Golden State Warriors, Curry is set to finish his career ranked at the top in manyof the Warriors' all-time records. Despite all this, the Dubs fan base will always remember the times when Steph Curry led them to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. Check out Stephen Curry's full championship record.

Stephen Curry's NBA Championship record

In the 2014-15 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors ranked 1st in the Western Conference with Steph Curry as the MVP winner. Throughout the playoffs, Warriors won against New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. In the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland Cavaliers in 4-2 game series. Curry scored 25 points and registered 8 assits in his 1st champioship game.

In the 2016-17 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors were eagered for a second chance for the NBA championship after the previous season finished as runner-ups.The Golden State Warriors 1st ranked in the Western Conference were once again favorites for the title race. Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs were all swept out. Finally in the NBA Finals, they won the NBA championship against Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-1 game series. Curry scored 34 points and registered 10 assists to clinch his 2nd NBA championship title.

In the 2017-18 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors ranked 2nd place in the Western Conference. In the playoffs, Warriors won against the San Antonio Spurs, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets. For the third time in a row, Cleveland Cavaliers were the rivals for the NBA title. In these game series, not only the Warriors swept out the Cavs with a 4-0 win, but also Steph Curry scored 37 points in the championship game to clinch his 3rd NBA Championship title.