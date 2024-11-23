Bills News: After the Bye Week, Josh Allen gets several players back for the clash against 49ers

The Buffalo Bills are eagerly awaiting the Bye Week, and after it, Josh Allen will have some key teammates back ahead of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

So far, the Buffalo Bills‘ season has gone as expected, despite the injuries that have affected the roster throughout the weeks. With no rivals challenging them in the AFC East, the team led by Josh Allen is eagerly awaiting the Bye Week. After that, they will have several players back ahead of a key matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team coached by Sean McDermott has only two losses and nine wins, with their most recent victory coming last weekend when they handed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, allowing them to recover several key players on their roster.

With only a handful of games remaining for the Bills, recovering key players in certain positions could be crucial for a team with serious aspirations of reaching at least the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates Khalil Shakir #10 Dawson Knox #88 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Which players could be available against the 49ers?

With the main goal of continuing their dominant run through the league, the Bills will return to action in Week 13 for a high-profile Sunday Night Football matchup when they face none other than the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium.

On one hand, two key pieces in Josh Allen’s offense have a chance to return for the matchup against Kyle Shanahan’s team. Both WR Keon Coleman and TE Dalton Kincaid are finishing their recovery from knee and wrist injuries, respectively, and could be available for McDermott.

In addition to them, RT Spencer Brown, who suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 10, missed the game against the Chiefs as a precaution. However, this recovery time could lead to a full recovery.

Finally, both DT DeWayne Carter and LB Matt Milano are also expected to be available for the coach against San Francisco. It is worth noting that Milano has not seen any playing time since the preseason.

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills upcoming matches