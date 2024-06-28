Football athletes don helmets, baseball players opt for fitted caps, but basketball players? They step onto the court bare-headed, showcasing their hairstyles to the world.

NBA players, often with ample wealth and leisure time, sometimes display haircuts that defy convention. From mullets to jheri curls, from poorly executed cornrows to unconventional styles on white players, the league has seen its share of questionable hair choices. Here are 50 of the most unappealing haircuts in NBA history.

Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton (Twitter)

Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star forward, recently turned heads not just with his impressive on-court performances but also with a peculiar new haircut that has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. The unique style features an unexpected blend of uneven lengths and quirky patterns, a stark departure from his usual clean-cut look.

Fans and commentators alike have been buzzing, with some appreciating the bold fashion statement and others humorously questioning the inspiration behind the unconventional do. Despite the mixed reviews, Middleton’s haircut has certainly added an extra layer of flair and personality to his already standout presence in the NBA.

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari (Twitter)

Danilo Gallinari, the seasoned forward for the Boston Celtics, has recently captured the spotlight not just for his basketball skills but also for his unusual new haircut. The eye-catching style features an asymmetrical design with sharp, angular lines and a striking contrast in length, diverging dramatically from his previous, more conservative looks.

Fans and media outlets have been quick to share their reactions, with some praising the boldness and creativity of the hairstyle, while others jokingly speculate about its inspiration. Regardless of the varied opinions, Gallinari’s haircut has injected a fresh dose of personality and eccentricity into his public image, making him a talking point both on and off the court.

Tyger Campbell

Tyger Campbell (Twitter)

Tyger Campbell, the standout point guard for the UCLA Bruins, has recently garnered attention not only for his exceptional playmaking abilities but also for his eccentric new haircut. The distinctive style, characterized by its uneven layers and bold, unconventional shapes, has left fans and commentators buzzing.

Some admire the daring fashion choice and see it as a reflection of Campbell’s confident and dynamic personality, while others are left puzzled by the unique look. Regardless of the mixed reactions, Campbell’s haircut has undoubtedly added an extra layer of intrigue to his presence on the court, making him a memorable figure in college basketball this season.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson (Twitter)

Jordan Clarkson, the dynamic guard for the Utah Jazz, has recently turned heads with his eccentric new haircut, sparking a wave of reactions across the NBA community. The daring style features an intricate blend of sharp lines, unexpected patterns, and contrasting lengths, setting it apart from his previously more subdued looks.

Fans and analysts have been abuzz, with some applauding Clarkson for his bold fashion statement and others humorously debating the haircut’s origins and inspiration. Regardless of the diverse opinions, Clarkson’s unconventional hairstyle has added an extra layer of flair to his already vibrant persona, making him a standout both on and off the basketball court.

Scott Skiles

Scott Skiles (Getty Images)

The typical fan might not be aware that the intense figure coaching from the sidelines in Milwaukee holds the league record for assists in a single game.

Interestingly, Scott Skiles exhibited the same fiery demeanor during his playing days with the Orlando Magic. One can’t help but wonder what fueled his anger then… Well, maybe we do know after all.

Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason (Twitter)

Ranked just below Charles Oakley as New York’s second most intimidating enforcer, Mase earned a reputation for his unique haircuts, often featuring inspiring messages or intimidating words carved into his scalp.

However, even the most imaginative minds can sometimes run out of ideas. We get it, Ant, you’re a Knick—that’s what your jersey says. But did you truly need to etch it into the side of your head as well?

Mike Miller

Mike Miller (Getty Images)

When he’s not sidelined with injuries, Mike Miller proves to be an exceptional NBA player. However, during his injury downtime, he devotes his time to coaching women’s volleyball at the YMCA.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton (Twitter)

Elfrid Payton, known for his tenacious play as a guard in the NBA, has become a topic of conversation off the court thanks to his unusual new haircut. The eye-catching style, reminiscent of a towering, free-form sculpture, defies gravity with its lofty, angular structure and has drawn a wide array of reactions from fans and commentators.

Some admire the creativity and individuality it represents, while others find themselves bemused by its unconventional appearance. Payton’s haircut, much like his game, is anything but ordinary, ensuring he remains a memorable figure in the league for his distinctive look as well as his skills on the court.

Anderson Varejao

Anderson Varejao (Getty Images)

It’s been said before, and it remains just as valid: Anderson Varejao of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with his frequent flopping and exaggerated facial expressions, often resembles a character straight out of a cartoon.

Add to that his unruly hair, which invites comparisons to Springfield’s infamous Sideshow Bob. If only there were an opponent akin to Bart Simpson to drop an anvil on his head…

Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston (Twitter)

Selected as the 4th overall pick in the 2004 draft, Shaun Livingston spent three seasons with the Clippers before a devastating knee injury cast doubt on his career.

However, through sheer determination and extensive rehabilitation, Shaun made a remarkable comeback in 2008 with the Miami Heat, undoubtedly relieved that he wouldn’t have to revert to his previous job of cleaning wax out of people’s ears.

Drew Gooden

Drew Gooden (Twitter)

During his four seasons playing alongside LeBron James, Drew Gooden found himself under a brighter spotlight than he was accustomed to, and he used this increased attention to establish himself as one of the NBA’s most eccentric personalities.

His series of antics reached a peak with a bizarre beard-growing contest against then-Wizard DeShawn Stevenson. Gooden adhered to the bet long enough to fashion these dreadful braids, accentuated by an unappealing rat tail at the back of his head. You might be curious about the contest’s winner, but take another look at that hairstyle. Now ask yourself: Did anyone truly emerge as a winner?

Rony Turiaf

Rony Turiaf (Getty Images)

Rony was undoubtedly the Lakers’ most spirited player coming off the bench during his time in L.A. However, the only sensation he should have experienced was one of embarrassment for sporting such a regrettable hairstyle.

Was this the most absurd and unnecessary decision he could have made with his unruly hair and a headband? Certainly!

Kenny Skywalker

Kenny Skywalker (Getty Images)

Kenny gained widespread recognition for his victory in the 1989 Dunk Contest. However, his career was abruptly halted by knee injuries, leading him to transition into creating children’s rap songs and Saturday morning cartoons.

Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller (NBA History)

Bobby Clown, always managing to spoil a fashion statement. Reggie’s haircut was neither asymmetrical enough to be a Gumby nor balanced enough for a proper fade, leaving us with no option but to cast him into a sidekick role.

DeMarre Carroll

DeMarre Carroll (Twitter)

Carroll, the seasoned NBA forward known for his gritty defense and versatile play, has recently caught the public’s eye with an eccentric new haircut that has stirred up conversation among fans and media. Carroll’s distinctive style features a striking combination of uneven lengths, intricate designs, and bold patterns, making a dramatic departure from his previously more conventional looks.

This bold fashion statement has drawn a mix of reactions, with some appreciating the creativity and others scratching their heads in wonder. Regardless of the diverse opinions, Carroll’s unique haircut underscores his individuality and fearless approach to self-expression, ensuring he remains a memorable figure both on and off the basketball court.

Kendall Gill

Kendall Gill (Getty Images)

Kendall Gill’s weave became the talk of the town as he flaunted his unique hairstyle on and off the basketball court. With its eye-catching design and vibrant colors, Gill’s weave sparked conversations and garnered attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some praised his bold fashion choice, while others raised eyebrows at the unconventional look. Nevertheless, Kendall Gill’s weave solidified his status as a trendsetter in both sports and style, leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed it.

Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah (Getty Images)

Joakim Noah, the former NBA star known for his relentless energy on the court, recently grabbed attention with a dramatically unconventional haircut that has sparked widespread discussion. Noah, who has often sported long, unruly hair tied back in a signature bun, unveiled a bold new look featuring shaved sides with an elaborate, intricate pattern etched into the remaining hair.

This striking transformation has elicited a range of reactions from fans and media alike—some praising the unique and edgy style as a reflection of Noah’s free-spirited personality, while others express surprise at the drastic change. Regardless of the varied opinions, Noah’s haircut has certainly reinforced his reputation as one of basketball’s most distinctive and memorable figures.

Samuel Dalembert

Samuel Dalembert (Getty Images)

Dalembert, the retired NBA center known for his shot-blocking prowess, recently reemerged in the public eye with a bizarre new haircut that has left fans both amused and bewildered. The eccentric style features an assortment of mismatched lengths and geometric patterns shaved into his hair, creating a visually striking and unconventional look.

This bold departure from his typically understated appearance has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with some applauding Dalembert’s daring fashion choice and others humorously debating the haircut’s inspiration. Regardless of the varied responses, Dalembert’s unique hairstyle has ensured he remains a memorable and talked-about figure in the basketball community.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard (Getty Images)

Howard, the veteran NBA center known for his dominant presence on the court, has recently become a topic of conversation due to his unusual new haircut. Howard’s latest hairstyle features an intricate design with sharp, geometric lines and varying lengths, creating a visually striking and unconventional look.

This bold change has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and commentators, with some appreciating the creative expression and others finding the style puzzling. Regardless of the opinions, Howard’s distinctive haircut has added another layer of intrigue to his dynamic personality, keeping him firmly in the spotlight both on and off the basketball court.

J.R. Reid

J.R. Reid (Getty Images)

Selected as the 5th overall pick by Charlotte in the 1989 Draft, Reid’s lofty draft position was partly credited by some to his UNC roots.

However, many speculated that the Hornets’ interest stemmed from a desire for him to deliver his rendition of Fast Car during halftime performances each night.

Chris Andersen

Chris Andersen (Twitter)

Chris Andersen, famously known as The Birdman, is recognized for three distinct characteristics: his defensive prowess, extensive tattoo collection, and eccentric hairstyles. However, his signature fauxhawk bears an uncanny resemblance to Cameron Diaz’s hairstyle in There’s Something About Mary, leaving us curious yet hesitant to inquire about its maintenance secrets.

Sam Perkins

Sam Perkins (Getty Images)

After Allen Iverson popularized them, numerous NBA players embraced the braided trend in the late 90s. However, unlike the majority in their twenties, Sam Perkins, a 14-year veteran, also joined the braided bandwagon.

Smooth, there’s a rationale why individuals of that age don’t typically opt for braids. The spacing between the rows hasn’t been seen since our last visit to the supermarket.

A.C. Green

A.C. Green (Getty Images)

When A.C. Green comes to mind, the first association is often his commitment to abstinence. As the starting forward for Showtime, he was a devout Christian dedicated to maintaining his virginity until marriage.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with this, and it’s even commendable, one can’t help but speculate if his enduring Jheri curl was a tactic to deter temptation (and potential romantic interests). Regrettably, it didn’t earn him much favor with his teammates. Magic Johnson vividly recalls a notably lively practice involving A.C. “He once coated the balls with so much grease that Pat Riley had to call off practice!”.

Charles Brown Jr.

Charles Brown Jr. (Twitter)

Brown Jr., the rising star forward for the New Orleans Pelicans, has recently grabbed attention with his eccentric new haircut, sparking a flurry of reactions among fans and pundits alike. Brown’s bold hairstyle features a daring combination of asymmetrical cuts, vibrant colors, and intricate patterns, setting him apart from his peers on and off the court.

This unconventional look has elicited a wide range of responses, with some admiring his fearless approach to personal style and others simply left scratching their heads. Regardless of the mixed opinions, Brown’s unique haircut serves as a testament to his confidence and individuality, ensuring that he remains a memorable figure in the NBA landscape.

Steve Nash

Steve Nash (Getty Images)

Steve Nash consistently appears as if he just stepped out of the shower, much to our disappointment.

Nicolas Claxton

Nicolas Claxton (Twitter)

The versatile forward for the Brooklyn Nets, has recently caught the attention of fans and basketball aficionados alike with his unconventional new haircut. Claxton’s daring hairstyle features a striking blend of shaved sides, intricate designs, and varying lengths, showcasing his bold approach to personal expression both on and off the court.

This eye-catching look has sparked a range of reactions, with some praising Claxton’s fearless embrace of individuality and others simply marveling at the creativity behind the design. Regardless of the mixed opinions, Claxton’s distinctive haircut adds another layer of intrigue to his already dynamic presence in the NBA, cementing his status as a player unafraid to stand out from the crowd.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman (Getty Images)

Dennis undoubtedly possesses expertise in hairstyling and has introduced some of the most groundbreaking trends. However, every journey has a beginning, and this particular style is one we’re relieved he didn’t revisit.

Those shaved sides and the slim blond top? It reminded us a bit too much of a sponge, which didn’t quite suit our preferences. If the Spurs were aiming to refine Rodman’s appearance, they could have started by flipping him upside down.

Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd (Getty Images)

Jason Kidd’s unconventional haircut became a topic of conversation both on and off the basketball court. With its unique style defying traditional norms, Kidd’s hairdo sparked intrigue and amusement among fans and fellow players alike.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look. Nevertheless, Jason Kidd’s peculiar hairstyle ensured that he stood out, leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed it.

Ron Artest

Ron Artest (Getty Images)

Leave it to Ron Artest to concoct such a unique idea. In an apparent attempt to boost his motivation for a nationally televised game against the Magic, Ron dyed his hair blonde and had defense written in Hebrew on his scalp.

While Ron was never one to shy away from taking himself seriously, this move seemed to push the boundaries even for him. Undoubtedly, there were many bewildered fans both in the stands and at home, questioning when Sisqo had embraced Kabbalah.

Danny Fortson

Danny Fortson (Getty Images)

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 260 pounds, Danny was a robust player, often accumulating fines and technical fouls while playing for the Sonics. However, his unkempt hairstyle left us puzzled about whether it was meant to portray a friendlier or fiercer image.

Unfortunately, neither seemed to be effective. We can only hope he eventually found Andy.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird (NBA History)

Being a dedicated Knicks fan, Spike Lee never missed an opportunity to express his disdain for Larry Bird. However, was there more to his animosity than just basketball rivalry? With Spike, it’s hard to say, but it certainly provided some humor. In his 1986 breakthrough film She’s Gotta Have It, the character Mars Blackmon finds himself in a heated debate about Bird with a rival for his crush’s affections.

“The white boy’s bad and you’ve gotta give him credit. Larry Bird is the best player in the NBA”, the suitor argues. A stunned Mars can only retort, ¿The best?! He’s the ugliest motherfucker in the NBA!” While it’s uncertain if Larry took offense to that, one glance at his distinctive golden mullet suggests he didn’t put much effort into dispelling the notion.

Rick Barry

Rick Barry (Getty Images)

To say it lightly, Barry has consistently displayed a prickly demeanor. Throughout his career, he never hesitated to stir up controversy, showing little concern for others’ opinions.

Even after retiring, he continued his provocative behavior in the broadcast booth, seemingly taking additional shots at others. Whether this was all part of his gamesmanship or a coping mechanism for his rumored breakup with Peppermint Patty remains a mystery.

Keith Van Horn

Keith Van Horn (Twitter)

Andy and Aunt Bea expressed their pride in their son and extended their best wishes to him. However, deep down, they harbored concerns about his ability to navigate the challenges of the bustling city on his own.

Andrei Kirelenko

Andrei Kirelenko (Twitter)

While we certainly wouldn’t seek any conflict with him, it’s ironic that Andrei Kirilenko, known as AK-47, seemed determined to defy Russian stereotypes throughout his career.

Contrary to the perception of tough and hardened individuals, Andrei displayed emotions by crying on the bench during a playoff game, declining to take advantage of an offer to cheat from his wife, and most recently, well, topped it off with this. By the power of Grayskull, he needs to get it together.

Deron Williams

Deron Williams (Getty Images)

Around 2007, Deron Williams started showing signs of a bald spot. Yet, by 2009, it had miraculously vanished. Was it Rogaine? Just For Men? No, his hair appeared much darker and shinier.

Simonizing, perhaps? Whatever the secret, his hair became increasingly glossy and eye-catching. However, as his game improved, so did his hairstyle. Whether he’s using Murray’s or not, as long as he keeps up his performance, Brooklyn couldn’t care less.

Andre Miller

Andre Miller (Twitter)

Andre Miller’s unconventional haircut turned heads and sparked conversation among basketball fans. With its unique style defying traditional norms, Miller’s hairstyle stood out on the court.

Some praised his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look.

Moochie Norris

Moochie Norris (Getty Images)

Norris, a shooting guard hailing from Washington D.C., navigated his career as a journeyman, suiting up for four different teams in eight years, including multiple stints with the Knicks and Rockets. Rumors suggest that Norris’ string of trades stemmed from his struggle to maintain cleanliness—not due to drugs, but simply because he couldn’t manage to stay clean no matter his efforts.

This perpetual grime resulted in frequent battles with insomnia, a challenge he eventually overcame through his passion for drumming and late-night sessions with his old friend, Charlie Brown.

Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley (Getty Images)

Michael Beasley’s unusual haircut became a topic of conversation both on and off the basketball court. With its unconventional style defying traditional norms. Beasley’s hairstyle drew attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look.

Vladmir Radmonvic

Vladmir Radmonvic (Twitter)

During a 2005 playoff series with the Kings, ex-Sonic Vlad Rad used tape to secure his hair back, attributing it to practicality rather than fashion.

While his performance notably improved with clearer vision, the lingering question remains: Why not opt for a simple haircut instead?

Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor (NBA History)

Elgin Baylor pioneered aerial maneuvers in the NBA, captivating fans with his athletic prowess for years and accumulating numerous awards. However, despite his impressive achievements, Baylor harbored a lingering dissatisfaction with his career, regretting not pursuing his first love: football.

Unfortunately, his mother prohibited him from playing the sport due to its inherent risks. “I may not be able to play, mama”, Baylor lamented, “But the game will always occupy my thoughts”.

Coby White

Coby White (Twitter)

Coby White, the electrifying guard for the Chicago Bulls, has recently made waves with his bold new haircut, igniting a flurry of chatter among fans and basketball enthusiasts. White’s daring hairstyle features a captivating blend of vibrant colors, intricate designs, and unconventional lengths, showcasing his fearless approach to personal style.

This eye-catching look has garnered a spectrum of reactions, with some applauding White’s creativity and confidence, while others find themselves intrigued by the boldness of his choice. Regardless of the diverse opinions, White’s distinctive haircut adds another layer of excitement to his dynamic persona both on and off the court, solidifying his status as a player who isn’t afraid to push boundaries.

Dwyane Schintzius

Dwyane Schintzius (Getty Images)

Dwayne Schintzius’s unconventional haircut garnered attention both on and off the basketball court. With its distinctive style challenging traditional norms, Schintzius’s hairstyle stood out among his peers.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look.

Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen (Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen’s unusual haircut became a subject of fascination both within and outside the basketball world. With its unconventional style defying typical norms, Pippen’s hairstyle drew attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some praised his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look.

Michael Cage

Michael Cage (Twitter)

Michael Cage’s eccentric haircut became a distinctive feature during his basketball career. With its unique style challenging conventional norms, Cage’s hairstyle garnered attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the audacity of his chosen look.

Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut (Twitter)

From the front, it appears relatively innocuous-an individual attempting to channel their inner Curly Howard. However, the presence of a rat tail protruding from the center of his head adds an unexpected twist. While it may evoke images of a pull chain in a dark basement, one could speculate that Bogut was aiming for the Anakin Skywalker aesthetic or perhaps to emulate the 100th Luftballon.

Bogut found himself embroiled in controversy that summer due to contentious remarks about the NBA’s “bling bling” lifestyle (a phrase still in use?). Nevertheless, splurging on diamonds seems a more prudent choice than sporting a hairstyle reminiscent of a tampon lodged in one’s skull, mate.

Chris Kaman

Chris Kaman (Twitter)

Without the knowledge of his fellow Clippers, Chris Kaman’s claim to German/American dual citizenship is nothing but a facade. Instead, he devotes many of his post-home game evenings to undertaking peculiar tasks for a secluded transvestite in the locality.

While his summers are allegedly spent on his native planet of Transylvania, where apparently grooming tools like combs are scarce.

Sasha Vujacic

Sasha Vujacic (Getty Images)

Sasha Vujacic’s unconventional haircut became a talking point both on and off the basketball court. With its distinctive style challenging traditional norms, Vujacic’s hairstyle attracted attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the audacity of his chosen look.

Scot Pollard

Scot Pollard (Getty Images)

Scott Pollard’s eccentric haircut became a defining characteristic during his time on the basketball court. With its unconventional style defying typical norms, Pollard’s hairstyle stood out among his peers.

Some praised his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the audacity of his chosen look.

Brad Miller

Brad Miller (Twitter)

Brad Miller’s unconventional haircut became a topic of conversation both on and off the basketball court. With its unique style defying traditional norms, Miller’s hairstyle drew attention from fans and fellow players alike.

Some admired his boldness, while others couldn’t help but raise eyebrows at the eccentricity of his chosen look.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (Getty Images)

You are probably thinking the same thing as us: is that person who appears with splendid straight hair Jimmy Butler? Well, to the surprise of many (including himself), the Miami player decided to change his look for a press conference for his team.

Far from those pompous hairstyles and half-afros that he usually shows, good old Jimmy had the pleasure of changing his style radically. Any resemblance to Prince is purely coincidental.

Brian Bowen II

Brian Bowen II (Twitter)

Bowen II, the promising young forward for the Indiana Pacers, has recently turned heads with his unconventional new haircut, sparking curiosity and admiration among fans and observers. Bowen’s bold hairstyle features a captivating mix of shaved sections, intricate patterns, and unexpected colors, showcasing his daring and unique sense of personal style.

This eye-catching look has elicited a range of reactions, with some praising Bowen’s confidence and individuality, while others are simply fascinated by the creativity behind the design. Regardless of the varied opinions, Bowen’s distinctive haircut adds an extra layer of intrigue to his burgeoning career in the NBA, establishing him as a player unafraid to express himself boldly both on and off the court.