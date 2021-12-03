Even though the Brooklyn Nets need him, it doesn't seem like Kyrie Irving is willing to cave in. Check out what Shams Charania said about him.

The Brooklyn Nets wanted Kyrie Irving to be one of the faces of the franchise. Instead, the NBA's most talented troublemaker barely played during his first two seasons with the team and isn't even likely to suit up for the third.

Irving, who's been heavily criticized for his unorthodox views on... every sensitive subject, decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He claims that he's not anti-vaxx but anti-mandate, thus becoming ineligible to play in New York City.

The Nets rathered cut it out and stop the drama by just shutting him down for the season unless he changes his mind. But, as you may know by now, Irving only listens to one person, and that's Kyrie Irving.

NBA News: Nets Are Open To Trade Kyrie Irving

That's why, unsurprisingly, the Nets would be more than eager to offload Kyrie's huge contract and negative presence. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the team is fielding calls for the talented guard:

"To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources," reported Begley. "ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them. In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard."

Kyrie Won't Get The Vaccine Or Play Unless He's Traded

And, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a trade would be the only scenario in which Kyrie goes back to an NBA hardwood. Apparently, he's nowhere near close to getting the vaccine:

"Kyrie Irving is nowhere closer to getting the vaccine and he's not gonna play basketball unless he gets traded," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Because unless the Nets come up someday and say, 'fine, we're gonna let you play road games, we're gonna let you practice at home, we're changing our stance.' Or unless Kyrie Irving decides to get the shot [he won't play]."

Irving convinced Kevin Durant to join him in Brooklyn and it didn't take long before he bailed on him. As talented as he is, he's wreaked havoc in every locker room he's been since entering the league, so teams may be wondering whether he's actually worth the trouble.