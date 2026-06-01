Victor Wembanyama’s first playoff run is mirroring Tim Duncan’s in uncanny fashion

Victor Wembanyama is on a very similar path to what Tim Duncan did with the San Antonio Spurs; it is almost a carbon copy of what that perfect postseason was for the veteran center.

Victor Wembanyama’s first postseason run with the San Antonio Spurs is starting to look remarkably similar to what Tim Duncan accomplished. At just 22 years old, Wembanyama has followed a path that mirrors one of the most iconic championship runs in franchise history, and now he stands one step away from completing it.

The parallels began in the opening rounds. During the 1999 NBA postseason, Duncan helped San Antonio eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers before advancing past the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2026, Wembanyama’s Spurs opened their playoff journey the exact same way, defeating Portland first and then Minnesota to continue their march toward the Western Conference crown.

Things became even more interesting in the conference finals. Duncan’s Spurs knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers and his legendary rival, Shaquille O’Neal. Wembanyama’s version of that challenge came against the Oklahoma City Thunder and fellow young superstar Chet Holmgren. San Antonio survived a dramatic series and earned a trip to the Finals, keeping the similarities alive.

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One more step for Wembanyama

Now comes the final chapter. Duncan‘s first playoff run ended with a championship after the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games. Wembanyama will also face New York in the Finals, creating one of the most unusual postseason parallels the league has seen in decades.

Beyond the similarities in opponents, Wembanyama has already established himself as the centerpiece of San Antonio‘s success. His scoring production during the 2026 playoffs has been among the best in the league, and he has consistently carried a larger offensive workload than most players his age.

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The biggest difference is that Duncan finished the story with a title. Wembanyama still has work left to do. If he can guide the Spurs past the Knicks and capture a championship at age 22, the comparisons between the two franchise icons will become even harder to ignore.