Eagles and Patriots reportedly ‘close’ to finalizing A.J. Brown trade

The Eagles and Patriots might be ready to reach an agreement for A.J. Brown.

The long-running speculation surrounding a potential A.J. Brown trade may finally be approaching a resolution. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, discussions between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots remain active, and there is growing optimism that a deal could eventually be completed.

“We’re getting really close here. I was told the Patriots remain confident that they can get this deal done. The sides are working on it.” For months, many around the league expected any serious movement to occur after June 1 because of the salary-cap implications associated with moving Brown.

Now that the calendar has turned, attention is shifting toward what appears to be the biggest obstacle remaining: trade compensation. Fowler said the Patriots are still reluctant to part with a first-round pick, while the Eagles continue to view that as the appropriate price for one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

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Will the Eagles trade A.J. Brown?

A trade for A.J. Brown could happen this week according to Fowler’s information. From New England’s perspective, acquiring Brown would represent a massive addition for quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl last season before falling to the Seattle Seahawks, and adding a true No. 1 receiver could be the type of move that pushes them back into championship contention.

Brown would immediately become the focal point of the passing attack and provide Maye with the elite playmaker the offense has been missing. Given the Patriots’ salary-cap flexibility, they remains in a strong position to absorb his contract if a trade agreement can be reached.

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A.J. Brown and his problems with Jalen Hurts

For Philadelphia, meanwhile, signs have continued to point toward a possible separation. The relationship between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts has been the subject of constant scrutiny, with repeated reports and public comments fueling speculation that tensions exist between the two stars.

The Eagles also appear to have prepared for the possibility of life after Brown. General manager Howie Roseman used a first-round pick on Makai Lemon, a move many viewed as insurance in case they eventually decided to move on from their star receiver.

Under that scenario in Philadelphia, DeVonta Smith would likely become the team’s new WR1, supported by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Lemon.