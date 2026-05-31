Patrick Mahomes distances himself from recruiting players for Chiefs, leaving that role to Brett Veach

As Patrick Mahomes continues his recovery ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback clarified his role regarding potential additions to the roster. Putting any speculation to rest, he stated that Brett Veach is the one responsible for handling player acquisitions.

“I didn’t do much recruiting; I’ll leave that to (General Manager Brett) Veach and the guys,“ Mahomes said during the recent OTAs. “I think we recruit ourselves just by who we are.

“I like having veterans around and guys like that, and at that tournament, they’re the only guys that can get off work that week. There was some good football players there, but I didn’t do any recruiting in that standpoint, I think I’ll leave that to Veach and the guys.”

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When Mahomes refers to a “veteran,” he might be talking about Cam Jordan, who remains a free agent. His interaction with the QB during the ’15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic fueled speculation about a potential move to Chiefs Kingdom.

General manager Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Jordan arrive in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily linked to pass rusher Cameron Jordan, a potential move made highly plausible by his strong connection to Steve Spagnuolo from their 2012 stint with the New Orleans Saints. Despite being 36, Jordan proved he still has plenty of gas in the tank by recording 10.5 sacks last season, making him an ideal target for a Chiefs defense that urgently needs to reinforce its edge-rushing depth.

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Behind George Karlaftis, Kansas City relies heavily on unproven depth like Ashton Gillotte and rookie R Mason Thomas, a vulnerability that became more glaring after losing key secondary players.

With the Chiefs recently restructuring contracts to clear over $13 million in cap space, adding an elite, ring-chasing veteran who already understands Spagnuolo’s complex defensive scheme makes perfect sense for both sides.

Mahomes aims to be 100% for Week 1

Even after suffering a devastating torn ACL and LCL against the Chargers last season, Patrick Mahomes is already out there moving around at OTAs, fully driven to hit Week 1 at 100%. Naturally, Brett Veach is keeping a close eye on his franchise QB’s progress, but the energy around the facility is incredibly high as Mahomes addresses next step in recovery. He’s beating the usual timeline, looking remarkably fluid and focused on being completely ready for the opener.