Mike Brown offers unclear update on Mitchell Robinson ahead of NBA Finals Game 1

Mike Brown knows that the NBA Finals are very close to starting and the situation with Mitchell Robinson must be handled with great care, and with the most recent update, it is still not clear whether he will be able to play or not in Game 1.

Mike Brown gave a highly ambiguous update regarding Mitchell Robinson’s physical condition as the New York Knicks gear up for a historic showdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The head coach addressed the media to discuss the defensive center’s ongoing recovery. Brown confirmed his official medical status remains completely up in the air.

The latest status report was relayed on X by Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. “Mike Brown said Mitchell Robinson did some individual work at practice today,“ the insider reported. The coaching staff is monitoring his movements closely, but they are entirely dependent on the medical group’s final clearance before making a decision.

Bondy further detailed the physical precautions the center is taking on the practice floor. “Robinson is wearing something on his hand but doesn’t know what specifically,” leaving everyone guessing about the brace. The head coach ultimately concluded the media session by admitting he “has no update on potential availability for Game 1.”

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Can the Knicks survive the NBA Finals without Robinson?

Robinson put together a highly reliable campaign this year, anchoring the secondary unit with averages of 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds during regular-season games. He stepped up even more during the 2026 NBA postseason, contributing 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 73.7 percent from the field.

Mike Brown says that Michell Robinson did some "individual stuff" with "something" on his hand at practice today but there is no update on his status for Game 1



Brown also adds that the medical staff needs to sign off before he can "go out there" pic.twitter.com/jZunM3JaMN — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 31, 2026

Sports analyst Sam Humphreys of The Sports Animal pointed out that the Knicks will suffer immensely inside the paint if Robinson remains sidelined. He noted that while the Knicks successfully troubled Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Cup final, a completely vacant interior means the French star will easily dominate the boards.

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Humphreys concluded that a Robinson absence forces tremendous pressure onto perimeter stars like Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges to stay hot from three-point range. Meanwhile, dynamic defenders like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will be tasked with locking down Stephon Castle to keep the team competitive.