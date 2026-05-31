Brazil vs Panama LIVE: Michael Murillo ties the game! (1-1) International friendly before 2026 World Cup
Brazil face Panama in an international friendly before the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!
Brazil are set to face Panama in an international friendly as part of their preparation for the2026 World Cup, with the Verdeamarela aiming to fine-tune their system ahead of the tournament and reestablish themselves as one of the dominant forces in world soccer. Game is underway!
Carlo Ancelotti surprised with his squad selection, leaving out several usual starters. However, Neymar Jr was included despite being ruled out of this preparation window due to injury. At the same time, Brazil are expected to rely on an attacking unit featuring Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique.
Panama are preparing for their second World Cup appearance in history, making this match an important test to raise their competitive level. Under Thomas Christiansen, they have shown strong form, although the gap in individual quality and squad depth still leans in favor of Brazil.
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34' - Ismael Diaz tests the goalkeeper from distance (1-1)
Ismael Diaz goes for goal with a right-footed strike from outside the box after a pass from Blackman. The shot is well struck and heads toward the right side of the net, but it is comfortably saved as the goalkeeper gets down to hold it and keep the score level.
31' - Intense back and forth battle in midfield (1-1)
This match has turned into a real end-to-end contest, with both sides trading attacking and defensive phases. The midfield battle is proving crucial, with Brazil looking to break lines through quick through balls to exploit the pace of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha, while Panama remain alert and compact to resist the pressure.
26' - Play resumes after cooling break (1-1)
Action is back underway following the brief cooling break, with both Brazil and Panama returning to the pitch looking to regain rhythm.
23' - Cooling break underway (1-1)
Both teams take a pause in play as the referee signals a cooling break due to the conditions. Players move to the sidelines to rehydrate and receive quick instructions from their coaching staffs, with the match temporarily slowed after an intense opening spell.
20' - Panama threaten from distance (1-1)
Fidel Escobar attempts a right-footed strike from outside the box, keeping it low and aiming for the corner. The effort travels dangerously along the ground but is well handled, with the goalkeeper getting down quickly to stop the ball right on the line and keep the score level.
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15' - GOAAAAAL FOR PANAMA! (1-1)
Panama have equalized the match after Yoel Barcenas was brought down near the edge of Brazil’s box, earning a dangerous free kick. Michael Murillo stepped up and struck the set piece, with the shot taking a deflection on its way through and wrong-footing Alisson Becker, who was caught off guard as the ball found the back of the net.
🚨🌎 | GOAL: AMIR MURILLO HAS EQUALIZED FOR PANAMA WITH A FREE-KICK!
8' - Brazil push forward with early momentum (1-0)
Brazil are taking full advantage of their strong start, keeping Panama under pressure with sustained attacking moves. The Canarinha are working the wings and looking for quick combinations into the middle, aiming to extend their early lead and control the rhythm of the match.
1' - GOOOOOOOALLLL FOR BRAZIL! (1-0)
Brazil strike immediately after kickoff, capitalizing on a poor buildup play. Casemiro wins the ball back in midfield following a mistake in Panama’s exit, quickly releasing Vinicius Jr, who unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box that beats the goalkeeper and puts Brazil ahead inside the opening minute.
🚨🌎 | GOAL: WHAT A SENSATIONAL GOAL FROM VINICIUS JUNIOR IN JUST 58 SECONDS!
Brazil and Panama have officially kicked off this international friendly as both teams begin their 2026 World Cup preparation match.
National anthems underway
Both teams are already singing their national anthems ahead of kickoff in this international friendly between Brazil and Panama.
Players from both sides stand together on the pitch as the pre-match ceremony takes place, marking the final moments before action begins in this 2026 World Cup preparation clash.
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Brazil and Panama recent matches
Brazil's recent matches:
Friendly 31/03/2026: Brazil 3-1 Croatia
Friendly 26/03/2026: Brazil 1-2 France
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 18: Bolivia 1-0 Brazil
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 17: Brazil 3-0 Chile
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 16: Brazil 1-0 Paraguay
Panama's recent matches:
Friendly 31/03/2026: South Africa 1-2 Panama
Friendly 27/03/2026: South Africa 1-1 Panama
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 6: Panama 3-0 El Salvador
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 5: Guatemala 2-3 Panama
World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 4: Panama 1-1 Suriname
Panama starting XI
Panama have announced their starting XI for this international friendly against Brazil: Orlando Mosquera; Amir Murillo, Cesar Blackman, Fidel Escobar; Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Carlos Harvey, Yoel Barcenas; Jose Luis Rodriguez, Ismael Diaz, Cecilio Waterman.
Brazil confirmed lineup!
Brazil have announced their starting XI for this international friendly against Panama as they continue their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Starting XI: Alisson Becker; Wesley, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha; Luiz Henrique, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha.
The last time Neymar suited up for Brazil was on October 17, 2023, against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier, where he suffered a severe knee injury during that match.
Head to head: Brazil vs Panama recent meetings
International friendly 23/03/2019: Brazil 1-1 Panama
International friendly 29/05/2016: Panama 0-2 Brazil
International friendly 03/06/2014: Brazil 4-0 Panama
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Start time
Brazil vs Panama will get underway at 5:30 PM ET (PT: 2:30 PM)
Brazil and Panama clash in 2026 international friendly
Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!
Brazil and Panama clash in this international friendly as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil continue fine tuning their squad ahead of the tournament, while Panama look to test themselves against elite opposition under Thomas Christiansen.
Stay with us for live coverage, key moments, and minute-by-minute updates from this international friendly clash.
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.