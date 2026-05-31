Brazil vs Panama LIVE: Michael Murillo ties the game! (1-1) International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Brazil face Panama in an international friendly before the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Brazil are set to face Panama in an international friendly as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, with the Verdeamarela aiming to fine-tune their system ahead of the tournament and reestablish themselves as one of the dominant forces in world soccer. Game is underway!

Carlo Ancelotti surprised with his squad selection, leaving out several usual starters. However, Neymar Jr was included despite being ruled out of this preparation window due to injury. At the same time, Brazil are expected to rely on an attacking unit featuring Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique.

Panama are preparing for their second World Cup appearance in history, making this match an important test to raise their competitive level. Under Thomas Christiansen, they have shown strong form, although the gap in individual quality and squad depth still leans in favor of Brazil.