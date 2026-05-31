NY Rangers reportedly among Connor McDavid’s top destinations in the event of trade from Oilers

Should Connor McDavid have enough and ask for a trade out of the Edmonton Oilers, a report states that the New York Rangers would be a frontrunner, yet they won't be alone.

Just when the New York Rangers are committed to taking their retool seriously, a report suggests they could land Connor McDavid, and every projection is tossed out the window. Obviously, McDavid would first have to request a trade out of the Edmonton Oilers, but based on how recent NHL seasons have gone for him and his team, the captain’s patience may be close to running out.

If that is the case, the Broadway Blueshirts may be his preferred destination, but another Original Six franchise may have a say in the matter. In the event that McDavid asks out of the Gateway to the North, there are reportedly two organizations expected to lead the sweepstakes: the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

“Montreal and New York (Rangers) would therefore be two of the few places [McDavid] would consider,” Marc-Olivier Beaudoin of BPM Sports reported on his X account. “In the event of a situation where he wanted to leave Edmonton, the CH would be on his very short list of a few teams where he would agree to be traded. Or to sign if he reaches full autonomy on July 1, 2028.“

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NY Rangers lack assets

On paper, there may be no offer good enough for the Oilers to part with the best player in the NHL. However, in reality, Edmonton may not have much of a choice.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers.

That is why a team like the Rangers could be in the mix despite having a prospect pool that remains a work in progress and draft assets that do not match those of several other organizations around the league. At the end of the day, everything is balanced out by a key factor: urgency.

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That same factor led the Toronto Maple Leafs to trade Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights and, in return, acquire only Nicolas Roy. In any other situation, such an offer would not even be considered. When the clock is ticking and unrestricted free agency is knocking on the door, that is when anything goes.

Timing is NY Rangers’ ally

For a team like the Rangers, that urgency may well put them in the lead. If McDavid wants to go there, he will most likely get his wish fulfilled one way or another. McDavid could ask to be traded or wait it out and sign in the Big Apple—or the City of Saints—as a UFA.

The Rangers would have to wait until 2028 for the latter outcome. That may be a good thing, though, as they could further improve their asset pool in the meantime. Plus, the Blueshirts have time to spare—and so do the Habs, albeit to a different extent. The Oilers do not. They are in a race against the clock, and nothing has gone their way as of late.

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McDavid’s contract situations raises concerns for Oilers

The Oilers are set to enter the first season of McDavid’s two-year, $25 million contract. Once it expires, he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) unless Edmonton convinces him to stay.

At the moment, having lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fired its head coach, and been blocked from reaching top target Bruce Cassidy, it appears either that McDavid is deeply committed to the city and the club or that he genuinely believes a Stanley Cup is imminent in Edmonton—some might say he’s delusional if it’s the latter.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

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McDavid’s deal includes a full no-movement clause (NMC). That could come back to bite the Oilers. It means McDavid holds all the cards when it comes to his future. If he asks out, he will only waive his clause to join a team of his choosing.

Rangers and Canadiens could face dream scenario

If the Habs and Rangers are indeed his top priorities, they would have little reason to overpay—or even pay full value—for the best player in the NHL. If Edmonton refuses to accept New York’s and Montreal’s lowball offers, that is fine with them. They could simply wait for his contract to expire and pursue him in free agency.

For the Oilers, that is the worst-case scenario in a situation that is already a nightmare made flesh for the organization. With every passing second that Edmonton’s championship window closes, the door opens on a trade request from McDavid. In that event, the Oilers would be left with no choice but to fulfill their captain’s demands.

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If not, they risk losing him to free agency, and Stan Bowman knows that could come at a steep cost to both his job security and his reputation around the league. After all, which team would give the man who lost the most talented player in the league to free agency another shot? Still, the NHL—more often than not—operates in mysterious ways.

McDavid wants to win in Edmonton

McDavid made that crystal clear ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. When he addressed the media after re-signing on a team-friendly, two-year deal, the Oilers’ captain expressed that his ultimate goal is always to win the Stanley Cup—and to do so in Northern Alberta.

However, his commitment to the city can only go so far. He will turn 30 midway through next season. Indeed, McDavid wants to win in Edmonton, but his desire to win comes first. If the recent trend continues and the Oilers keep steering away from the decisions that would make them true contenders, McDavid could finally raise his hand, ask out, and shut the door on his future in the Gateway to the North.

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Needless to say, the organization could enter a downward spiral, and heads may roll. There is only one way out of this mess for the Oilers: winning.