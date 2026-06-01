Thunder could face difficult choice involving Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort

After the season came to an end, now come the roster decisions for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which could lead to a difficult decision involving Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort.

Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Lu Dort could be heading into a pivotal offseason together after another deep playoff run. While both players have expressed a desire to remain with the franchise, recent reports suggest the Thunder may need to make difficult financial decisions as they manage their salary cap situation.

According to Jake Weinbach on X, “The Thunder are likely to decline the team options of Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5M) and Lu Dort ($18.2M) to cut costs this offseason. Although, re-signing each player on a team-friendly deal in free agency would still be a viable option as OKC navigates the salary cap.” The report immediately sparked speculation about the futures of two key contributors.

Weinbach’s report does not necessarily mean either player is on the way out. Instead, it highlights a potential strategy where Oklahoma City declines the current options and then attempts to bring both NBA veterans back on more affordable contracts. Such a move could give the front office greater flexibility.

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Hartenstein and Dort remain committed to OKC

Hartenstein made it clear after the season that he would welcome the opportunity to stay. “I love being here. I love the organization,” he said while acknowledging that negotiations are ultimately in the hands of team executives and his representatives.

Lu Dort on his team option: “I want to stay here. This organization and this city have really shaped me as a person and as a player.”



Lu Dort is entering the final year of his 5-year, $82.5 million contract with OKC, which features a $18.22 million team option.



With… pic.twitter.com/CXLThtMYKY — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 1, 2026

Dort delivered a similar message regarding his future. “I obviously want to stay here,” he said, crediting the organization and the city for helping shape his career. The veteran guard remained one of Oklahoma City’s most important perimeter defenders throughout the playoffs.

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The Thunder now face an important decision. Keeping both players could help preserve continuity around their young core, while restructuring their contracts may provide additional roster flexibility moving forward. With Hartenstein and Dort both publicly expressing interest in staying, the coming weeks could determine whether Oklahoma City can keep two valuable pieces in place for another postseason run.