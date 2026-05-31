USA vs Senegal LIVE: Everything is ready to start the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

The USMNT is set to clash with Senegal today in a high-profile international friendly, with confirmed lineups, as both sides ramp up their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Follow all the action and key highlights in our liveblog coverage at Bolavip US.

The USMNT and Senegal are gearing up for their respective 2026 World Cup group stage campaigns with a high-stakes international friendly at Bank of America Stadium, that has confirmed lineups. With much more than just a standard result on the line, the United States is eager to prove it is firing on all cylinders as it prepares to host a historic tournament featuring elite talent from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Senegal enter the match looking to show why they still carry the pedigree of African giants. Despite a chaotic AFCON final where the Lions of Teranga initially beat tournament host Morocco in extra time, a subsequent CAF ruling officially stripped them of the title.

Follow all the action, key highlights, and live updates with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.