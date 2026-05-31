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USA vs Senegal LIVE: Everything is ready to start the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

The USMNT is set to clash with Senegal today in a high-profile international friendly, with confirmed lineups, as both sides ramp up their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Follow all the action and key highlights in our liveblog coverage at Bolavip US.

Tim Read of USMNT and Sadio Mane of Senegal.
© Kevin C. Cox and Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesTim Read of USMNT and Sadio Mane of Senegal.

The USMNT and Senegal are gearing up for their respective 2026 World Cup group stage campaigns with a high-stakes international friendly at Bank of America Stadium, that has confirmed lineups. With much more than just a standard result on the line, the United States is eager to prove it is firing on all cylinders as it prepares to host a historic tournament featuring elite talent from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Senegal enter the match looking to show why they still carry the pedigree of African giants. Despite a chaotic AFCON final where the Lions of Teranga initially beat tournament host Morocco in extra time, a subsequent CAF ruling officially stripped them of the title.

Follow all the action, key highlights, and live updates with our comprehensive live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.

Everything is ready to start

Both teams warmed up and are now waiting for the protocolary acts to start the game in North Carolina.

USA and Senegal arrived at Bank of America stadium

Both squads have arrived at Bank of America Stadium and are taking the pitch for warmups ahead of tonight's highly anticipated clash in Charlotte.

USMNT lineup

USA starting XI: Matt Turner; Serginho Dest, Tyler Adams, Mark McKenzie Anthonee Robinson; Sebastian Berhalter, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman; Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi.

Senegal lineup

Senegal's starting XI: Mory Diaw; Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck, Krepin Diatta, Ismail Jacobs; Lamine Camara, Bara Ndiaye, Habib Diarra; Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson.

USA and Senegal playing for the first time

Because their competitive history is rooted heavily in Africa through rigorous CAF tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations, and their rare intercontinental friendlies are traditionally hosted in Europe or Asia, today's clash at Bank of America Stadium marks a historic milestone: the first time the Lions of Teranga have ever taken the pitch for a match on U.S. soil and against the USMNT too.

Today's venue

Bank of America Stadium stands as a massive, open-air sports and entertainment centerpiece anchored right in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. While the iconic venue narrowly missed out on hosting matches for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, it continues to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for major international soccer, making today's high-stakes match yet another historic chapter in the stadium's storied legacy.

Start time and how to watch

USA vs Senegal will get underway at 3:30 PM ET (PT: 12:30 PM)

Watch this international friendly match between the USMNT and Senegal live in the USA on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Max.

USMNT and Senegal clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today's international friendly!

The USMNT faces Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in one of their final matches before the 2026 World Cup.

Stay with us for key updates, important moments, and minute-by-minute coverage as USMNT and Senegal battle it out in North Carolina.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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