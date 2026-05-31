USA vs Senegal LIVE: Everything is ready to start the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

The USMNT and Senegal are gearing up for their respective 2026 World Cup group stage campaigns with a high-stakes international friendly at Bank of America Stadium, that has confirmed lineups. With much more than just a standard result on the line, the United States is eager to prove it is firing on all cylinders as it prepares to host a historic tournament featuring elite talent from across the globe.
Meanwhile, Senegal enter the match looking to show why they still carry the pedigree of African giants. Despite a chaotic AFCON final where the Lions of Teranga initially beat tournament host Morocco in extra time, a subsequent CAF ruling officially stripped them of the title.
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