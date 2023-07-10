The Golden State Warriors now have another veteran on the roster, Chris Paul hopes to win a ring and knows that it is possible alongside veteran players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. About the last name of the list, Paul recently compared him to Kevin Garnett.

Comparisons in the NBA are common, but when veteran players like Chris Paul make them, they can be more controversial and viral than others. He always wanted to play alongside Kevin Garnett, although what he really did was play against him.

Garnett and Green are players with similar playing styles as power forwards, but Draymond has won more rings than Kevin Garnett, who only won one while playing for the Boston Celtics. However, beyond NBA championships, Garnett surpasses Green in many aspects and personal awards.

What did Chris Paul say about Draymond Green and Kevin Garnett?

In a recent interview, some reporters asked Chris Paul questions about his upcoming season with the Golden State Warriors. He answered on various subjects, and in one of his answers, he talked about Draymond Green. He compared him to the desire he had to play with Kevin Garnett, saying that they have a similar style.

Kevin Garnett played from 1995 to 2016 and scored 26,071 points, averaging 17.8 points per game. He also rebounded 14,662 times, averaging 10 rebounds per game, and assisted 5,445 times. On the other hand, Draymond Green has only scored 12,000+ points as of July 2023, and it is unlikely that he will be able to match Garnett’s numbers.