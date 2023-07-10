Chris Paul had a good season with the Phoenix Suns, and people expected him to play another season with that franchise. However, things took a 180-degree turn when he left to the Golden State Warriors with the intention of winning that much-coveted ring that he still hasn’t been able to win.

However, the Golden State Warriors have enough experience to make it to the finals with or without Chris Paul, and it is unlikely that the franchise would be willing to bench one of the veterans, Thompson, Green, or Curry so that Paul could start.

During his time with the Phoenix Suns, he started 194 games, making it the third team during his career where Paul has started more games. However, in Phoenix, things were not good for him. In three seasons, Paul averaged less than 17 points per game (16.4, 14.7, 13.9).

What did Chris Paul say when asked if he would be willing to come off the bench for the Warriors?

Chris Paul recently answered a few questions about his future with the Golden State Warriors. One of those questions was whether he would be willing to come off the bench. Paul responded by saying, “Uhhh, you coaching?”

This short and direct response from Chris Paul indicates that he would be willing to play as decided by the Warriors’ coaching staff, whether as a starter or coming off the bench. If he comes off the bench, it would be the first time in his career.