The new players who have joined the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason have two goals: one is to strengthen the roster and cover all the offensive and defensive gaps, and the second is to take the burden off the starters and with a new center Anthony Davis could avoid injuries during the regular season.

The Lakers recently signed Jaxson Hayes in what has been considered a good move by the franchise. He is a fast player who can contribute a lot to the offensive strategy, but they still need a stronger center who is at the same level of Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic.

The Lakers want to be contenders in the upcoming season, but with so many changes and readjustments within the roster, things could get complicated for them, especially if new players take time to adjust.

Who are the centers that the Lakers are considering?

According to an article in The Athletic and reporter Jovan Buha, the Lakers are actively looking for another center to cover the 14th spot on the roster. Two names came to light: Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo.

Both players have enough experience to join the Lakers, especially Biyombo who played the 2022-2023 season for the Phoenix Suns and has been playing in the league since 2011. On the other hand, Christian Wood is one of the most valuable free agents at the moment who could contribute a lot to the franchise.