There is a well-deserved champion in the NBA after the thrilling playoffs. The Denver Nuggets were the best team of the season, as they demonstrated by defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic was the clear leader of the pack the whole way. His performances gave him the Finals MVP along with the title. Sweeping the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers was the series that proved their real potential.

Despite his immense talent on the court, Jokic has a different personality than other superstars in the league. That was evident when he said he wanted to go back to Serbia right after they sealed their last win. However, he joined the rest of the team to party in Las Vegas.

Nikola Jokic celebrates with the Nuggets in Las Vegas

The Joker didn’t seem excited to participate in the following days after winning the title. In the parade he changed his mind a bit from his idea of flying directly to his home country immediately, so he traveled to Las Vegas with the team. These videos of Jokic went viral in the last few hours.