Nikola Jokic was extraordinary in the NBA Finals to give the Denver Nuggets their first championship in franchise history. During the series, Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat didn’t have an answer for the famous Joker.

The records were just impressive. For example, in Game 3, Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the first time in history that someone accomplished a 30-20-10 in the NBA finals.

Furthermore, in one of the greatest feats ever, Nikola Jokic led in points, rebounds and assists in the entire playoffs. That’s probable never going to happen again in the NBA. Even with all these achievements, the Serbian star was kind of reluctant to celebrate. Read here to find out why that mood suddenly changed.

Nikola Jokic’s hilarious message during Nuggets’ parade

Just minutes after winning the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic was asked if he was ready to celebrate with thousands of Nuggets’ fans. His answer went viral on social media. “When is parade? When is parade? No. I need to go home.”

However, Jokic appeared this Thursday absolutely enjoying the event at Denver. It was all smiles for the finals MVP. “You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but, I want to stay on parade. This is amazing. We’re all gonna remember this our whole lives.”

In another important detail, Nikola Jokic said during an interview with ESPN that he had lost the MVP trophy in the locker room. Today, the intrigue was over as the piece appeared alongside the Serbian player. In the end, everything worked out for the best.