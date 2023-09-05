Speculation and rumors flooded social media and basketball forums when the Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. On the surface, it didn’t make a lot of sense.

Some thought that the Warriors were just trying to dump Poole’s massive contract and that Paul would never even suit up for them, as they would flip him somewhere else.

And even now that Paul, Steve Kerr, and even Stephen Curry have talked about having him on the court, team owner Joe Lacob wanted to make it clear that they have no intention of trading him at all.

Warriors Want To Keep Chris Paul, Says Joe Lacob

“There’s a lot of possibilities,” the owner told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “But I don’t think our goal, quite frankly, is to trade Chris Paul away or do something with that contract.”

“We like the idea of having Chris Paul on the team,” he added. “And we’re excited about it. So let’s see what happens, how it works, and how successful we are, and we’ll take it from there.”

Of course, they said the same thing of D’Angelo Russell, and you know how that panned out. It’ll all depend on how well he fits with the team is and whether he actually wants to stay as well.