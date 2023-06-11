The NBA finals are at their zenith and very soon it will be known who will be the new champions of the most demanding basketball league in the world. Here we will tell you what would happen if the Miami Heat lost game 5 of the finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The series, as expected, has been of enormous parity. So far, the four games played have been won by very little difference in all cases. On the one hand, the Miami Heat have been the big surprise, since despite being the last qualified in the Eastern Conference, they reached the finals.

Along the way, they eliminated two of the main candidates to reach the finals this year: Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, were leaders of the Western Conference, revalidating in the Playoffs the great level shown in the regular season.

Miami Heat lose Game 5

So far, as mentioned before, 4 games have been played, of which 3 have been victories for the Denver Nuggets, and 1 for the Miami Heat. The series is 3-1, and the Colorado franchise needs only one more victory to be champions, so the Heat‘s defeat would mean the end of the finals and the title for the Nuggets.