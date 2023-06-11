The NBA is one of the most popular sport leagues in the United States, and the most demanding basketball league in the world. Its finals are characterized by their very intense and and of a high level. But how many games must be played in the finals? Here we tell you.

Getting to the NBA Finals is a truly difficult feat. The season begins with 30 franchises, divided into two Conferences: East and West, competing in a regular phase consisting of 82 games against rivals from their own conference and from the other. The first 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs.

From the 7th to 10th place they play a short tournament called Play-in, with which two more qualifiers from each Conference will be defined. From here the Playoffs begin, which are direct confrontations between teams. There’s the first round, conference semifinals, conference finals, and NBA finals. That is why reaching this instance is very difficult.

The NBA finals

The number of games that the NBA finals will have is impossible to know because it depends on how the series between the two teams is. However, it is a series to the best of 7 games, so the following can be deduced from here: no more than 7 games will be played, nor less than 4.

For example, if a team was very effective and won the first 4 games, then that final will have only those 4 games. On the other hand, if the series becomes 3-3, the next game will define the champions and it will be the last of the finals. So the number of games in the finals can go between 4 and 7.