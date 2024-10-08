Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Charlotte Hornets face Miami Heat in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro

By Leonardo Herrera

Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will face against each other in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, giving fans an early look at both teams before the regular season begins. USA fans should mark their calendars and check out here streaming options to catch all the live action.

[Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are set to clash in a matchup where both teams aim to turn things around after disappointing performances last season. The Heat, who barely squeaked into the playoffs as the final seed in the Eastern Conference, saw their postseason hopes dashed by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round.

On the other side, the Charlotte Hornets come into this game looking to rebound from a rough 2023-2024 campaign, where they finished near the bottom of the standings. After making a few key roster moves during the offseason, the Hornets are hopeful they can improve upon last season’s struggles and build some early momentum heading into the new season.

When will the Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat match be played?

Charlotte Hornets face Miami Heat this Tuesday, October 8, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Charlotte Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Charlotte Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

