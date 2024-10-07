Trending topics:
NBA News: Heat star Bam Adebayo makes major complaint about Defensive Player of the Year award

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo voiced a major complaint about the process behind the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) selection.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesBam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics

By Gianni Taina

Last season, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, but not everyone was satisfied with the outcome. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been vocal about what he sees as flaws in the way the award is decided, questioning the criteria that people rely on.

In an interview with The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, Adebayo suggested that the DPOY voting often unfairly leans on statistics rather than versatility. “It would take a lot more off my plate to do other things,” Adebayo said. “So when people move that goalpost for me with DPOY or All-NBA, it’s just like I get why they move it — my stats aren’t eye-popping.”

Adebayo continued, “But if I’m guarding one through five and y’all are saying I can’t get DPOY, well, there’s not a lot of DPOYs getting 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. And there’s not a lot of All-NBA players getting top-five in DPOY voting every year. It’s just that the goal post moves for me.”

Last season, Adebayo finished third in the DPOY race, trailing Gobert and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. Gobert led the league with 2.1 blocks per game, while Wembanyama posted an even more impressive 3.6, compared to Adebayo’s 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket while Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends. David Berding/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket while Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends. David Berding/Getty Images

Adebayo’s next goal: Three-point shooting

Adebayo isn’t just focused on defense. He’s been working hard to expand his offensive game, particularly from beyond the arc. Last season, Adebayo attempted 42 three-pointers, a significant step forward in his development as a shooter. Now, he’s setting an ambitious target—100 three-point attempts in the upcoming season.

When asked by Brendan Tobin on his radio show if 100 three-pointers is a realistic goal, Adebayo confidently replied, “Yeah. Sometimes I think seeing is believing. I think Spo [head coach Erik Spoelstra] has seen my progress, especially after coaching me during the Olympics.”

Adebayo sees his growing shooting ability as a way to improve spacing and make life easier for teammates like Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro. “It creates space on the floor,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, it makes it easier for guys to get to the basket and for me too. Opening up the floor just helps everyone.”

Gianni Taina

