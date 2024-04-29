Cleveland Cavaliers will face Orlando Magic for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic square off in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where the victor will secure their third win and move within one game of the conference semifinals. Explore the crucial information, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

The Cleveland Cavaliers asserted their dominance at home to kick off the series. In the first two games, the Orlando Magic were decisively dispatched, returning to Florida with the daunting task of overcoming a 2-0 deficit against the Cavaliers, who had thus far demonstrated their superiority.

However, the Magic responded admirably, securing victories in both games in Orlando, leveling the series at 2-2 and making it more unpredictable than ever. Game 5 could be pivotal for both teams, as the victor will secure their third win and have two opportunities to secure a spot in the conference semifinals.

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will be played this Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida.